New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
3 Free Things to do in LABecca CLos Angeles, CA
architecturaldigest.com
Jeremiah Brent Reflects on a Decade in Design—and What’s Next for His Business
Ten years ago, when he was in his mid-20s, Jeremiah Brent stood in his empty Los Angeles apartment. He’d unloaded all his furniture via Craigslist and cleared the whole place out. “I sold everything I owned, including my car,” the designer says, “all so I could pay for an LLC and a decal that I put on the wall in my living room.”
Some Chip and Joanna Gaines Fans Aren’t Impressed With Their Son Crew’s ‘Gross’ Kitchen Moment
Chip and Joanna Gaines' son Crew won over fans in a new video posted on Instagram but one thing didn't sit well with some people - the way he double dipped.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
AOL Corp
12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond
Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
SheKnows
Shaquille O’Neal Suddenly Took His $3 Million Las Vegas Estate Off the Market & We Understand Why
A bunch of stars have been snagging mansions straight from our Pinterest boards, and just as many are selling their picturesque estates. But one celebrity just abruptly changed his mind and decided to keep his dreamy mansion, and it was none other than basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal purchased...
Pamela Anderson Kisses Son Dylan, 24, On The Cheek As They Leave Dinner Together: Photo
Pamela Anderson met her youngest son, Dylan Swagger Lee, for dinner on Wednesday (Aug. 24). Pamela, 55, and Dylan, 24, decided to dine at Nobu in Malibu. Afterward, the two parted ways – not before some motherly love. The Baywatch star and noted animal rights activist leaned in to give Dylan a sweet side-hug and a kiss on the cheek.
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
A transgender bride said she felt 'euphoric' wearing her custom, sheer wedding dress
Jamie Pandit wore a custom Lee Petra Grebenau wedding gown to marry Phil Silva. Her see-through gown was form-fitting and covered in flowers.
AOL Corp
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
I’m a hair expert – five best and worst shampoos starting from $2 at Target and they could make your hair lifeless
HAIRCARE doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective - and an expert has revealed which ones to buy as well as avoid at Target. Department stores have recently started selling quality haircare products as top stylists have teamed up with major retailers. While stores have definitely stepped up...
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
My family of 4 spent $200 on dinner at Garden Grill in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner and Disney fanatic, I've eaten at most of the restaurants in the parks. But my family keeps going back to Garden Grill in Epcot.
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
Business Insider
My parents kept the same old blue trash can for 20 years, and it taught me a money lesson that's saved me thousands
My parents kept the same trash can for years. It worked fine so they didn't see a need to replace it. That taught me a lesson: There's no sense in replacing things I own that still work. I've kept many household items that are "outdated" and it has saved me...
These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
