architecturaldigest.com

Jeremiah Brent Reflects on a Decade in Design—and What’s Next for His Business

Ten years ago, when he was in his mid-20s, Jeremiah Brent stood in his empty Los Angeles apartment. He’d unloaded all his furniture via Craigslist and cleared the whole place out. “I sold everything I owned, including my car,” the designer says, “all so I could pay for an LLC and a decal that I put on the wall in my living room.”
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
AOL Corp

12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond

Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
AOL Corp

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
Narcity USA

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
HollywoodLife

These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
