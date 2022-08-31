Read full article on original website
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Sergino Dest reveals motivation behind loan to AC Milan
Sergino Dest completed his move to AC Milan on deadline day.
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Brenden Aaronson highlighted for praise by Thomas Frank despite Leeds United loss
Leeds United may have been on the end of a 5-2 thrashing, but United States international Brenden Aaronson still managed to make his mark against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Ben Chilwell inspires comeback off the bench
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Richarlison's chaotic menace is the last remaining piece of Tottenham's attacking puzzle
Richarlison was the protagonist of Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Napoli sporting director rubbishes Cristiano Ronaldo links
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has discussed reports that the club were in the mix to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea expected more from Billy Gilmour
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he "expected more" from Billy Gilmour after he departed the club in a £9m deal to Brighton.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
New York Red Bulls: Tom Edwards departure reason & Lewis Morgan transfer update
Tom Edwards' spell with the New York Red Bulls has come to an end after the defender completed a loan move to Barnsley ahead of the English transfer deadline. Edwards rejoined the Red Bulls on another loan from Stoke City at the start of 2022 after a successful temporary spell last season. The full-back amassed 51 appearances for RBNY in total, notching two assists.
MLS・
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut
Thomas Tuchel has given a rough timeframe on when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Jose Cifuentes: LAFC boss believes 'sky is the limit' for Premier League target
Though they managed to keep hold of him this summer, Jose Cifuentes is unlikely to be an LAFC player for much longer.
Erik ten Hag: 'Good is not good enough' at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has praised the improvement of Manchester United in recent games but remains defiant that 'good is not good enough' at Old Trafford.
