Music

Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode

While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?

Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.
Outsider.com

Simon Cowell to Appear as First Guest on ‘American Idol’ Alum’s New Talk Show

American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson will have her “dream” first guest when Simon Cowell helps her kick off her new talk show. People reports that Cowell will be the first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which debuts on September 12th. It’s a reunion that’s long overdue. The pair haven’t sat down for a conversation since Hudson placed 7th on season 3 of the singing competition. That was all the way back in 2004.
Outsider.com

James Brolin Reveals Secret of His 24-year Marriage With Barbra Streisand

He married music legend Barba Streisand in 1998 and now, Marcus Welby, M.D. star James Brolin opens up the secrets to his strong 24-year marriage. During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, James Brolin spoke about the “keys” to keeping his relationship with Streisand strong and successful. “I think everybody needs to be a negotiator,” he explained. “Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk.”
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Shows Off New Look in Family Vacation Pics

A few weeks ago, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson shocked fans with a brand new look on Instagram. Instead of the long hair and thick beard fans of the A&E show once knew, the 50-year-old TV star instead showed off a short-cropped ‘do and a neatly trimmed beard. In addition, photos suggest Robertson dyed his hair a subtle blonde, entirely updating his appearance. Now, taking to Instagram again, this time with a series of sweet family photos, the Duck Dynasty star is owning his brand new look. Check it out.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Outsider.com

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Big Announcement Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini is making waves these days as her very public split from husband Morgan Evans continues. News broke earlier this week that the 28-year-old singer filed for divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans. In the announcement, Ballerini shared with her fans that she wanted them to hear the news from “me directly that I am going through a divorce.” However, Ballerini changed the conversation recently as she shares a bit of good news on her Twitter page, announcing the long-awaited release of her latest album, What I have.
Outsider.com

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: How to Watch the Show Live

A tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is scheduled for Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. And there are a number of ways for you to see it. Streaming platforms like Paramount Plus will air it as will other locations. Foo Fighters and Hawkins’ family are working together to make this tribute happen. This concert in London will be the first of two taking place.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Make Unexpected Stop to Meet Young Fan: VIDEO

I mean, are any of us surprised when it hit social media that The Voice stars Blake Shelton and his pop music icon wife Gwen Stefani went out of their way to make the night of one eager fan? The famous couple is known for their dedication to fans. Often going out of their way to celebrate the people whose support helped to make them famous in the first place.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

