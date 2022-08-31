Read full article on original website
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Marks 14th Anniversary of Premiere Episode With Badass Pic
On Saturday (September 3rd), the Sons of Anarchy crew celebrated the 14th anniversary of the cult classic TV series’ premiere. “Fourteen years ago today, Sons of Anarchy hit the road,” the TV series’ crew declared on multiple social media platforms. “Thanks for riding with us.”. Sons...
‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Sparks Fan Concern With Cryptic Post
There’s a lot of work that comes with running a multi-media empire. And there are few people in the world who know the kind of work that Chip Gaines has performed in life. Along with his wife Joanna Gaines, the couple has turned home renovation into a massive brand with Magnolia Farms.
‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos Misses Show Again, Fans Voice Concern
Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos did not appear on the ABC show on Friday and fans are voicing their concern. Stephanopoulos is one of the show’s main anchors. Well, he had been on vacation for a bit and just returned to the show this week. As reported by The Sun, ABC correspondent Gio Benitez would take the longtime host’s place on Friday morning.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode
While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?
Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.
Maren Morris’ Post About Being Called a ‘Lunatic Country Music Person’ Has Social Media Sounding Off
On Friday, Maren Morris reacted to a FOX News chyron that labeled her a “Lunatic Country Music Person.” That chyron came from Tucker Carlson Tonight, where Brittany Aldean was appearing to discuss her role in the ongoing argument that began last weekend. “The Bones” singer embraced the label. Check out her post below.
Luke Bell’s Family Speaks Out Following the Country Singer’s Death
The family of country musician Luke Bell issued a statement Thursday, saying goodbye to their son, brother and friend who they described as man with a “gentle heart and a wanderer’s spirit.”. The statement came nearly a week after Luke Bell was found dead in Tucson, Ariz. He’d...
Bruce Willis Spotted in New Photos Amid Battle With Aphasia
Bruce Willis was spotted looking well in Los Angeles this week. The 67-year-old actor made a rare public appearance this week. Photographers caught him spending time with several friends. In the snapshots, Willis is shown enjoying a sunny day in sunglasses, a white short-sleeved button-up, jeans, and a smile. The...
Loretta Lynn Mourns Death of Close Family Friend in Heartbreaking Tribute
Country music icon Loretta Lynn is mourning the death of a beloved friend in a heartbreakingly touching tribute. The singer took to social media this week to honor her dear friend Gloria Jean Land during a celebration Tuesday at the Coal Miner’s Daughter Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. “Today, my...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Posts Incredible Wedding Pic to Celebrate First Anniversary With His ‘Lovely Bride’
Dog the Bounty Hunter—aka Duane Chapman—is still feeling his newlywed excitement one year after his wedding to Francie Frane. Today marks the milestone anniversary, so he took to Twitter to celebrate with his over 700K followers. “One trip around the sun with my lovely bride! Francie, happy 1st...
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Simon Cowell to Appear as First Guest on ‘American Idol’ Alum’s New Talk Show
American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson will have her “dream” first guest when Simon Cowell helps her kick off her new talk show. People reports that Cowell will be the first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which debuts on September 12th. It’s a reunion that’s long overdue. The pair haven’t sat down for a conversation since Hudson placed 7th on season 3 of the singing competition. That was all the way back in 2004.
James Brolin Reveals Secret of His 24-year Marriage With Barbra Streisand
He married music legend Barba Streisand in 1998 and now, Marcus Welby, M.D. star James Brolin opens up the secrets to his strong 24-year marriage. During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, James Brolin spoke about the “keys” to keeping his relationship with Streisand strong and successful. “I think everybody needs to be a negotiator,” he explained. “Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk.”
‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Shows Off New Look in Family Vacation Pics
A few weeks ago, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson shocked fans with a brand new look on Instagram. Instead of the long hair and thick beard fans of the A&E show once knew, the 50-year-old TV star instead showed off a short-cropped ‘do and a neatly trimmed beard. In addition, photos suggest Robertson dyed his hair a subtle blonde, entirely updating his appearance. Now, taking to Instagram again, this time with a series of sweet family photos, the Duck Dynasty star is owning his brand new look. Check it out.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Bruce Springsteen Shows Off Gray Hair, Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo
A fan captured a photo with Bruce Springsteen recently, and the Boss doesn’t look quite like you remember. The 72-year-old was spotted in Brussels, and the photo has been making the rounds on social media. Fans have said that that Springsteen looks like everyone from Woody Allen to Martin Scorsese. Check out one of the Twitter posts below.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Big Announcement Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini is making waves these days as her very public split from husband Morgan Evans continues. News broke earlier this week that the 28-year-old singer filed for divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans. In the announcement, Ballerini shared with her fans that she wanted them to hear the news from “me directly that I am going through a divorce.” However, Ballerini changed the conversation recently as she shares a bit of good news on her Twitter page, announcing the long-awaited release of her latest album, What I have.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: How to Watch the Show Live
A tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is scheduled for Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. And there are a number of ways for you to see it. Streaming platforms like Paramount Plus will air it as will other locations. Foo Fighters and Hawkins’ family are working together to make this tribute happen. This concert in London will be the first of two taking place.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Make Unexpected Stop to Meet Young Fan: VIDEO
I mean, are any of us surprised when it hit social media that The Voice stars Blake Shelton and his pop music icon wife Gwen Stefani went out of their way to make the night of one eager fan? The famous couple is known for their dedication to fans. Often going out of their way to celebrate the people whose support helped to make them famous in the first place.
