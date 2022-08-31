ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea’s new £12.6m transfer Cesare Casadei sent off on debut in Papa John’s Trophy defeat to League Two Sutton

CHELSEA’S new £12.6million midfielder Cesare Casadei became the latest Blue to see red.

That’s after he was sent off on his debut in Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy first-round defeat to League Two Sutton.

New Chelsea signing Cesare Casadei was sent off on his debut for the devleopment squad Credit: Rex
Casadei picked up a second yellow in the Papa John's Trophy defeat to Sutton Credit: Rex

Casadei, 19, was snapped up by Chelsea from Inter Milan this month after being targeted by Arsenal.

The playmaker, who also had an offer from Sassuolo, was thrust straight into Neil Bath’s U21s squad.

And Casadei lined up in Chelsea’s development side for tonight’s cup clash against Sutton.

Casadei wasn’t the only new youngster making his debut tonight, with former Arsenal ace Omari Hutchinson also featuring.

But disaster struck as the minnows secured a 1-0 win over Chelsea’s talented starlets.

And Casadei’s night went from bad to worse when he was shown a second yellow card in the 85th minute after grabbing the ball while falling over to prevent a counter-attack.

He now becomes the latest Blue to be sent off after Kalidou Koulibaly and Conor Gallagher received their marching orders in two of Chelsea’s last three Premier League games.

The only good news for Casadei is that his red card will not prevent him from playing in the senior squad’s next game as suspensions can only be served in the Papa John's Trophy.

But even though Thomas Tuchel is suffering from a crisis in midfield, he is unlikely to call upon the Italian any time soon.

That’s because the German tactician is hoping to boost his options with a £43million swoop for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican anchorman has already snubbed a move to Newcastle this summer but would jump at the chance to join Chelsea.

However, Ajax are reluctant to sell having already lost SIX first-teamers this summer.

Lisandro Martinez and Antony joined Manchester United, while Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch moved to Bayern Munich.

Nicolas Tagliafico was snapped up by Lyon, and Borussia Dortmund moved for Seb Haller.

