ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Gocycle’s Electric Bike Is Not Only Compact, It Comes Equipped With a Secret Motor

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

If you’ve seen an electric bike before, it may have appeared bulky and totally impractical. That said, an electric bike is great because it can take you from point A to B without much work. Plus, you can also bike using leg power when you want to, so it offers up the best of both worlds.

But despite those perks, electric bikes can take up a hefty chunk of space — which deters people from making the investment. Well, you may change your mind when you check out the design of Gocycle’s electric bike , which is truly a marvel. In fact, we couldn’t even find where the motor is hidden upon first glance — and it has tons of other features that make it one of the best electric bikes shoppers have discovered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlNNW_0hd70Lbn00
Gocycle

SEE IT!

Get the Gocycle electric portable bike for prices starting at $3,999 !

The battery which powers this bike is expertly stowed away in the center portion, which holds the front and back wheels together. It’s simply brilliant, as most electric bikes we’ve scoped out have an external motor that’s seriously obvious. No one will know that your everyday ride is also electric!

While this isn’t a bike that’s built for rugged terrain and extreme sports, it’s ideal for daily cycling and city dwellers . It’s lightweight for putting it into a car trunk, or bringing up a flight of stairs. Many people enjoy taking their bike to work if they live in urban areas instead of a bus or train, and this one is fantastic if you fall into that category. What also makes this bike a solid option for those who live in larger cities is that it’s portable and can collapse in an incredibly compact way. That’s due to where the motor is hidden as well as the bike’s overall streamlined design. This brand has made it possible to have an item that won’t dominate your entire front hall or living space, and those of Us who reside in studio apartments or smaller condos can appreciate this fact!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vhz2a_0hd70Lbn00
Gocycle

SEE IT!

Get the Gocycle electric portable bike for prices starting at $3,999 !

There are three different models to choose from with the Gocycle, though all share the same streamlined good looks and similar components. The more expensive versions have other features including a more powerful battery that will stay charged a longer period of time, not to mention other technical details such as automatic shifting that will elevate your biking experience. If you’re ready for more features, check out the Gocycle G4i . And if you want the lightest option, then the G4i+ is your best choice , adding beautiful carbon fiber wheels. All Gocycle models are incredible options if you’re looking to take the plunge and finally score a solid electric bike that will last!

See it: Get the Gocycle electric portable bike for prices starting at $3,999 !

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 electric bikes that’ll get every automotive lover’s heart thumping

Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen or experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From an electric motorbike that doubles as a reliable exercise machine to a futuristic Tesla Cyberbike – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
BICYCLES
Digital Trends

This Labor Day electric bike deal at REI cuts 20% off the price

If you’re searching for an economical, environment-friendly way to commute or get around town, check out this electric bike deal. REI has knocked $540 off the $2,699 list price of the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 electric bike — that’s a savings of 20% when you buy it for $2,159 during this sale. The manufacturer is discontinuing this model, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from taking advantage of the excellent deal on a sturdy e-bike with REI’s Coast to Coast Support. The only downside is supplies are limited and they’re not making any more, so don’t lose out.
BICYCLES
Robb Report

This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water

The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
insideevs.com

The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike

Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Bike#The Motor#Vehicles
CNET

Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
DECHERD, TN
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy