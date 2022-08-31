Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston
The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: September 2022
Send summer on its way and welcome fall with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in September 2022. This month, celebrate Labor Day family style, dance along with Disney characters, see Peter Pan soar, hang out in a treehouse at sunset, and more.
wildkats.org
National Cinema day hopes to draw people to movies with $3 deal
The normally empty theater was packed with people on dates, friend groups and parents with their children. Chair after chair filled with people excited about movies. This is grand National Cinema Day. Tomorrow, September 3, most movie theaters in the national are participating in National Cinema Day. Tickets will just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Live Hydration Spa now open in River Oaks district
The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800 Kirby Drive, Ste, A-100, Houston. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa Kirby) The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800...
hiphopsince1987.com
One of the Hottest, and Fastest-Growing Record Label in Houston, Black Diamond Entertainment
When you think of the evolution of the music coming out of Houston, a few names should come to mind. D.Flowers, DeeBaby, and YB Puerto Rico. D. Flowers, the neighborhood hero with such a passionate voice, expresses pain in every lyric. DeeBaby, the introverted emcee that uses his music as...
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
RELATED PEOPLE
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opens in Sugar Land
Poke Burri opened its new restaurant in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, a poke, ramen and sushi restaurant, opened its new Sugar Land location. The restaurant announced its soft opening Sept. 2 via social media, bringing poke bowls, sushi burritos and build-your-own...
Katy Could Soon Become Home to RAKKAN Ramen
The Japanese ramen restaurant is popping up across Greater Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
Carey's Frozen Delights opens in new Missouri City storefront
Founded in 2014 as a franchise for Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato, Carey's Frozen Delights will have its grand opening on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Pexels) An Italian ice and gelato dessert spot has opened in Missouri City. Carey’s Frozen Delights will host a grand opening at a new storefront at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Conroe nurse 'pops' every flavor in town at Back in Time Popcorn
Back in Time offers dozens of flavors, including cinnamon and banana. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) When Crystal Mims decided to trade a career in oncology nursing for owning a small business, she described it as “God leading her” to open Back in Time Popcorn in Conroe. Mims also...
cw39.com
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 Investigates: Taste Bar and Kitchen now owes $206K in unpaid tax as footage of move-out emerges
A day after ABC13 found no business activity at Taste Bar and Kitchen, the embattled business is claiming renovations and not a state seizure is closing it.
Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands celebrates 40th anniversary in September
Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates 40 years in September. (Courtesy Houston Advanced Research Center) Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 7. Located at 8801 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, the facility provides scientific research and independent analysis on topics relating to water, air, energy and resilience. The facility is located in a LEED platinum-certified building, which is a net-zero energy building, meaning it produces more solar power than it consumes, according to HARC officials. 281-364-6000. www.harcresearch.org.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Houston area sees growing union activity & record-breaking heat recedes
Workers at a Starbucks in Upper Kirby are pushing for unionization, in step with other Starbucks locations throughout the country. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 2 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj discusses the rising trend of local workers considering forming unions, including workers at a Starbucks location. Also, reporter George Wiebe reflects on Houston's sizzling summer and what can be expected from the local effects of climate change in years to come.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1