Investors should continue to shun money-losing companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, contending the turbulence that dominated earlier this year has returned with vigor. "It's an unforgiving time. We're back to the dynamic that defined January through mid-June," the "Mad Money" host said. "So don't be a hero right now, because there's no telling how low some of these unprofitable stocks can go, but be happy that we're so oversold that the good stocks are going to start winning."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO