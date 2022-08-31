ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

'Don't be a hero' — Cramer says unprofitable stocks may have even more room to fall

Investors should continue to shun money-losing companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, contending the turbulence that dominated earlier this year has returned with vigor. "It's an unforgiving time. We're back to the dynamic that defined January through mid-June," the "Mad Money" host said. "So don't be a hero right now, because there's no telling how low some of these unprofitable stocks can go, but be happy that we're so oversold that the good stocks are going to start winning."
CNBC

Final Trades: WMT, SBUX, XLV & NXE

The final trades of the week heading into a long weekend. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
TheStreet

Warren Buffett Deals a Blow to a Chinese Rival of Tesla

Warren Buffett remains a legend in global business circles. The Oracle of Omaha is celebrated even by the new generation of investors, even as they criticize him for his acerbic words about cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin. But when Buffett, who recently turned 92, speaks, the whole financial world listens. And often,...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
msn.com

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Disney, Amazon, Uber, Apple And Why Netflix Is Facing A Defamation Suit

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets were making a comeback heading into Friday, but then collapsed in the final four hours of trading this week to finish off a third straight week of losses. The S&P 500 fell by 2.73% this week, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by a more modest 1.31% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week 1.07% lower.
Benzinga

Snap, 'Crackle, Pop'? Jim Cramer Reacts To Snap's Restructuring Plans

Snap, crackle and pop! That's exactly what Snap Inc SNAP shares did Wednesday morning. What Happened: Snap shares traded lower Wednesday morning after the company confirmed reports that it planned to cut about 20% of its workforce. Shortly after, the stock reversed course and surged higher after Snap unveiled new restructuring plans.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
