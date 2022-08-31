Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
CNBC
'Don't be a hero' — Cramer says unprofitable stocks may have even more room to fall
Investors should continue to shun money-losing companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, contending the turbulence that dominated earlier this year has returned with vigor. "It's an unforgiving time. We're back to the dynamic that defined January through mid-June," the "Mad Money" host said. "So don't be a hero right now, because there's no telling how low some of these unprofitable stocks can go, but be happy that we're so oversold that the good stocks are going to start winning."
CNBC
Historic charts suggest the stock market could have a solid finish to the year, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that veteran chartist Larry Williams sees the potential for Wall Street to finish out the year on a relatively solid note. The "Mad Money" host dissected a handful of historical analogues that Williams believes offer clues on where the Dow Jones Industrial Average can go from here.
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker's Shares Plunge 12% As Berkshire Cuts $47M Stake: Analyst Sees Signs Of 'Big Correction'
Shares of BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDF BYDDY fell more than 12% on Wednesday morning Hong Kong session after Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) trimmed its stake in the company. What Happened: Berkshire sold 1.33 million shares of BYD at an average price of HK$277.1 (about...
CNBC
Final Trades: WMT, SBUX, XLV & NXE
The final trades of the week heading into a long weekend. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Warren Buffett Deals a Blow to a Chinese Rival of Tesla
Warren Buffett remains a legend in global business circles. The Oracle of Omaha is celebrated even by the new generation of investors, even as they criticize him for his acerbic words about cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin. But when Buffett, who recently turned 92, speaks, the whole financial world listens. And often,...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Tesla has 21% upside potential after stock-split takes effect as China production volume ramps up, Wedbush says
Tesla could surge 21% as it benefits from increased volume production at its China factory, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. Ives set a new $360 price target to reflect the company's 3-for-1 stock split that went into effect today. "Demand is not the problem for Tesla, but supply has been...
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
msn.com
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Disney, Amazon, Uber, Apple And Why Netflix Is Facing A Defamation Suit
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets were making a comeback heading into Friday, but then collapsed in the final four hours of trading this week to finish off a third straight week of losses. The S&P 500 fell by 2.73% this week, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by a more modest 1.31% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week 1.07% lower.
CNBC
Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Cramer says he wants to buy this retailer stock ‘right now’
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see today as a pivotal moment for the market. They also share the stocks already in the portfolio that they are looking to buy more of.
Snap, 'Crackle, Pop'? Jim Cramer Reacts To Snap's Restructuring Plans
Snap, crackle and pop! That's exactly what Snap Inc SNAP shares did Wednesday morning. What Happened: Snap shares traded lower Wednesday morning after the company confirmed reports that it planned to cut about 20% of its workforce. Shortly after, the stock reversed course and surged higher after Snap unveiled new restructuring plans.
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond closing 150 stores and cutting staff to save company
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing stores and laying off staff in order to restructure its business and keep it above water.
1 Active Stock on Wall Street to Buy Right Now
Shares of popular automaker Ford Motor Company (F) have recently seen substantial trading volume. On the other hand, its bottom line jumped more than 400% in the last reported quarter....
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
Post Stock Split, Is Now the Time to Buy Amazon?
It might be time to consider adding the e-commerce and cloud giant to your shopping cart.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Walmart, T-Mobile, Bitcoin And Growing Net Shorts Against S&P 500 Futures
Retailers are concerned as analysts predict the slowest sales growth between November and January in years. T-Mobile has become the leading wireless carrier in the country, and its stock could see gains as a result. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles...
Motley Fool
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This AI Stock. Is It a Buy?
C3.ai is blazing a trail in an industry it helped to establish. The company has attracted some of the largest organizations in the world as both customers and partners. C3.ai's growth might be slow this fiscal year due to economic challenges, but it's eyeing a $596 billion opportunity by 2025.
