Economy

TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Jeff Mills
Guy Adami
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
CNBC

'Don't be a hero' — Cramer says unprofitable stocks may have even more room to fall

Investors should continue to shun money-losing companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, contending the turbulence that dominated earlier this year has returned with vigor. "It's an unforgiving time. We're back to the dynamic that defined January through mid-June," the "Mad Money" host said. "So don't be a hero right now, because there's no telling how low some of these unprofitable stocks can go, but be happy that we're so oversold that the good stocks are going to start winning."
CNBC

Cramer expects the Fed to keep tightening until there is 'real deterioration in the economy'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence that the U.S. economy has slowed down. While some hoped the Fed may soon stop aggressively hiking rates in a pivot reminiscent to early 2019, the "Mad Money" host said that does not appear to be the case after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The major U.S. stock indexes have fallen for four straight days following Powell's remarks Friday morning.
CNBC

Chartmaster: Time to buy retail for a bounce

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on whether retail could see a short-term bounce. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
CNBC

Final Trades: WMT, SBUX, XLV & NXE

The final trades of the week heading into a long weekend. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
