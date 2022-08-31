Read full article on original website
Related
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
A faltering economy – not peaking inflation – will give the Fed a green light to stop raising rates, Charles Schwab's top stock picker says
Federal Reserve will only cut rates when it's worried about a recession, Charles Schwab's CIO said. Friday's jobs report will help markets to gauge the health of the US economy. Strong jobs numbers will let the Fed to "stay on their aggressive path," Liz Ann Sonders told CNBC. The Federal...
BofA CEO flags two major inflationary pitfalls ahead for average Americans to be concerned about
Brian Moynihan is still mostly optimistic about where the U.S. economy is headed, but there are two things that could still trip Americans up.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Fed only needs another 100 basis points of rate hikes as the economy is already showing signs of slowing, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says
The Federal Reserve only needs to raise interest rates by another 100 basis points in this tightening cycle, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Friday. The economy is already showing signs of slowing down with the four rate hikes it's issued so far this year, he said. The Fed's...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
CNBC
'Don't be a hero' — Cramer says unprofitable stocks may have even more room to fall
Investors should continue to shun money-losing companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, contending the turbulence that dominated earlier this year has returned with vigor. "It's an unforgiving time. We're back to the dynamic that defined January through mid-June," the "Mad Money" host said. "So don't be a hero right now, because there's no telling how low some of these unprofitable stocks can go, but be happy that we're so oversold that the good stocks are going to start winning."
CNN reports ‘staggering’ 72% of economists say the U.S. is in a recession or ‘headed there very soon’
CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will soon will enter one. This news, which marks a contrast from the network's attempts to present the economy as being strong, was delivered by reporter Matt Egan during "CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin, Ether Consolidate as Traders Eye US Jobs Report to Gauge Next Fed Rate Hike
It's nonfarm payrolls (NFP) Friday and prominent cryptocurrencies are trading in established ranges ahead of the critical U.S. jobs data that may help determine the scale of the impending Federal Reserve rate hike. Once largely ignored by the crypto market, the report has gained prominence this year as it reveals...
The 'Goldilocks' August jobs report all but confirms a 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed later this month
The "Goldilocks" August jobs report all but confirms the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points later this month, ING said. After its outsized interest rate hike this month, the Fed will slow future rate hikes to 50 or 25 basis points. "3.5mn jobs have been created in...
CNBC
Cramer expects the Fed to keep tightening until there is 'real deterioration in the economy'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence that the U.S. economy has slowed down. While some hoped the Fed may soon stop aggressively hiking rates in a pivot reminiscent to early 2019, the "Mad Money" host said that does not appear to be the case after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The major U.S. stock indexes have fallen for four straight days following Powell's remarks Friday morning.
Morgan Stanley strategist points to a new canary in the coal mine for a looming recession
There’s a new canary in the coal mine when it comes to predicting a recession, according to Morgan Stanley. There’s a new canary in the credit coal mine, according to Morgan Stanley—and fortunately, it’s still singing. In a new research note, Morgan Stanley strategist Srikanth Sankaran...
cryptoslate.com
Research: The Fed will huff and puff and blow your house down as it begins quantitative tightening
Quantitative easing (QE) has become synonymous with the COVID-19 pandemic as the blowout from the lockdowns stalled the growth of the global economy and threatened to turn into a financial crisis. To artificially create economic growth, central banks began buying up government bonds and other securities, while governments began expanding...
CNBC
Chartmaster: Time to buy retail for a bounce
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on whether retail could see a short-term bounce. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
CNBC
Final Trades: WMT, SBUX, XLV & NXE
The final trades of the week heading into a long weekend. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
Comments / 0