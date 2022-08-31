ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright Spot: Meals On Wheels

Webster, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Meals on Wheels and the Webster-Fairport Elks Lodge #2396. When the Webster-Fairport Elks lodge learned that Meals on Wheels had a waiting list of veterans requesting financial assistance for meal services, their membership unanimously agreed to act. The Elks have a...
Flower City Habitat for Humanity celebrating homeownership

Rochester, N.Y. — Flower City Habitat for Humanity is celebrating home ownership. Thursday, Flower City Habitat for Humanity dedicated a brand new home. Iesha Kendrick joined the program helping volunteers with more than 300 hours of sweat equity to turn this house into her new home. "When I was...
Penfield High School opens clothing closet for students in need

​​PENFIELD, N.Y. — ​Penfield Central School District has opened a free clothing closet for any students in need at Penfield High School. Penfield High Principal LeAnna Watt is making sure her 1,400 high schoolers have what they need to be successful, including everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to winter coats and boots. She helped organize a walk-in closet at the high school that is stocked with gently used clothing and school supplies for anyone who needs it.
Bright Spot: Raising money for a good cause

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on an RIT fraternity on a roll. A roll of quarters that is. Members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity are collecting quarters to lay end to end on the Quarter Mile between the Sundial and the Infinity Quad. The quarter mile...
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
News 8 Celebrates: Happy Birthday Nicole!

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A very happy birthday wish to Nicole. Nicole turns 48 today. Go make it a great day!. We’d like to celebrate all your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events!. The name of the person or persons being celebrated. Date of celebration. Who the well wishes...
Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton

The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
Annual Dansville Balloon Festival celebrates 41 years

Dansville, N.Y. — The Dansville Balloon Festival kicked off its 41st year on Friday. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. Admission to the festival is $5 per person with children under 12 for free. The...
Naples Grape Pie: A Finger Lakes Must-Have for Family Gatherings

Unique to the Finger Lakes, Grape Pies were created in the 1950s and credited to long time Naples, NY resident Irene Bouchard. Best made with grapes freshly picked in the late summer and early fall, the rich purple color and texture reminds me a bit of blueberry pie, only better. Once you bite into a slice of this deliciously juicy, sweet but tart pie you are sure to crave a whole pie!
Rising Storm Brewing Co. outlines plan for Daisy Flour Mill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill”: Bill Blake, a co-founder of Rising Storm Brewing Co. in Livonia said that this will be the new name of the business of the Daisy Flour Mill. Blake said Rising Storm will renovate the bar, add seating and space to the second floor, convert […]
