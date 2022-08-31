Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Meals On Wheels
Webster, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Meals on Wheels and the Webster-Fairport Elks Lodge #2396. When the Webster-Fairport Elks lodge learned that Meals on Wheels had a waiting list of veterans requesting financial assistance for meal services, their membership unanimously agreed to act. The Elks have a...
13 WHAM
Flower City Habitat for Humanity celebrating homeownership
Rochester, N.Y. — Flower City Habitat for Humanity is celebrating home ownership. Thursday, Flower City Habitat for Humanity dedicated a brand new home. Iesha Kendrick joined the program helping volunteers with more than 300 hours of sweat equity to turn this house into her new home. "When I was...
Price Rite teams up with Feed the Children to fight local food insecurity
In April, Monroe County was ranked in a list of the most child-related cases of food insecurity in New York.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Penfield High School opens clothing closet for students in need
PENFIELD, N.Y. — Penfield Central School District has opened a free clothing closet for any students in need at Penfield High School. Penfield High Principal LeAnna Watt is making sure her 1,400 high schoolers have what they need to be successful, including everything from sneakers and sweatshirts to winter coats and boots. She helped organize a walk-in closet at the high school that is stocked with gently used clothing and school supplies for anyone who needs it.
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
13 WHAM
St. John Fisher University welcomes their largest first-year class Labor Day weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this Labor Day weekend. The class of 2026 is also the inaugural incoming class of the newly named St. John Fisher University. Comprised of over 650 students in its class, it is...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Raising money for a good cause
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on an RIT fraternity on a roll. A roll of quarters that is. Members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity are collecting quarters to lay end to end on the Quarter Mile between the Sundial and the Infinity Quad. The quarter mile...
13 WHAM
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
rochesterfirst.com
News 8 Celebrates: Happy Birthday Nicole!
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A very happy birthday wish to Nicole. Nicole turns 48 today. Go make it a great day!. We’d like to celebrate all your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events!. The name of the person or persons being celebrated. Date of celebration. Who the well wishes...
13 WHAM
Loved ones lost, remembered, at International Overdose Day vigil in Rochester
On International Overdose Day, people in Rochester gathered at the Liberty Pole with photos of their loved ones and a call to action. One by one, people shared the impact addiction has had on their lives and stories of the loved ones they've lost. Jose Muniz of Rochester lost his...
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
13 WHAM
Domestic Violence Center in Rochester awarded grant from Office on Violence Against Women
Rochester, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that two organizations in the Western District of New York have been awarded grants from the Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Thursday. OVW has awarded nearly $31 million across the country to improve outreach, services and...
Wegmans School of Pharmacy holds White Coat Ceremony for first-year students
Those who spoke at the ceremony said that this is the beginning of each student's future in the pharmacy field.
13 WHAM
Have you seen the Spencerport Bandit? Cow missing from family's farm
A Spencerport family has been missing one of its beef cows since it ran away from the farm on August 24. Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight foot fence and bolted. "When she got to...
14850.com
Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton
The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
13 WHAM
Annual Dansville Balloon Festival celebrates 41 years
Dansville, N.Y. — The Dansville Balloon Festival kicked off its 41st year on Friday. The official hot air balloon festival of New York is a three-day extravaganza offering flights, food, live music, and more. Admission to the festival is $5 per person with children under 12 for free. The...
13 WHAM
Volunteers tie teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Pittsford, N.Y. — Local women are “Turning the Towns Teal” for ovarian cancer, Thursday. Volunteers tied teal ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The ribbons will be up for the entire month of September. Residents are also permitted to tie ribbons on their...
visitfingerlakes.com
Naples Grape Pie: A Finger Lakes Must-Have for Family Gatherings
Unique to the Finger Lakes, Grape Pies were created in the 1950s and credited to long time Naples, NY resident Irene Bouchard. Best made with grapes freshly picked in the late summer and early fall, the rich purple color and texture reminds me a bit of blueberry pie, only better. Once you bite into a slice of this deliciously juicy, sweet but tart pie you are sure to crave a whole pie!
Rising Storm Brewing Co. outlines plan for Daisy Flour Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill”: Bill Blake, a co-founder of Rising Storm Brewing Co. in Livonia said that this will be the new name of the business of the Daisy Flour Mill. Blake said Rising Storm will renovate the bar, add seating and space to the second floor, convert […]
WHEC TV-10
Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 finalists in competition for progressing agriculture upstate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plant-based kitchen Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 worldwide finalists in a competition to recognize businesses that have supported food production in upstate New York. The Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Business Competition aims to drive innovation in food, beverage, and agriculture across 22 upstate counties....
