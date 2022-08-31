ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

‘I’m a Davidson alum.’ Steph Curry goes back to college, gets degree before 5,000 fans

By Scott Fowler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1KBM_0hd6z4C000

Steph Curry finally had his Davidson graduation ceremony Wednesday, 13 years after he left the school for the NBA. And as befitting his unique status at both the college and in the sports world, Curry had that ceremony in front of about 5,000 of his closest friends, inside the college gym he helped make famous.

“It was very overwhelming,” Curry said once the afternoon ended.

It was unusual, too. Curry was the only person getting a degree on this day — he was announced by his given name, Wardell Stephen Curry II — and later he basically served as one of the commencement speakers at his own graduation.

In his own 15-minute speech to the crowd, many of whom lined up 90 minutes early for the 2:30 p.m. event, Curry exhorted the 2,000 Davidson students in attendance to be their best selves and to get the most out of the school that Curry has loudly and proudly supported through his four NBA championships and two NBA MVP awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w72nT_0hd6z4C000
Former Davidson College basketball player and NBA star Stephen Curry, center, leads the faculty and audience in Sweet Caroline at the conclusion of a ceremony on where Curry received his college diploma, had his jersey retired and was inducted into the Davidon College hall of fame. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

And then, because he was having such a good time and wasn’t ready to have everyone go home quite yet, he led the crowd in a “Sweet Caroline” singalong, in tribute to the Neil Diamond anthem played at the 8-minute timeout at every Davidson basketball home game.

The 90-minute event was 90% Steph Curry lovefest and 10% roast. The 13 turnovers he made during his first-ever game at Davidson drew several affectionate mentions, as did the fact that he was a 34-year-old college graduate and most of his teammates had finished their own degrees at age 22.

But the degree wasn’t all that an occasionally tearful Curry received on Wednesday. He also had his number 30 jersey retired at Davidson and raised to the rafters, and he was inducted into Davidson’s athletic hall of fame. It was a trifecta of honors in an event called “Curry for 3,” one that played off the fact that Curry has become the most prolific three-point shooter in basketball history.

But the first and main event was the graduation, which drew an academic procession of beaming faculty members and Curry, clad in cap and gown.

“They did a great job of telling me where to be but not telling me what was going to happen,” Curry said, “so I could just enjoy the atmosphere. To see the faculty lining the aisles and all the people so important to me there — it just brings back a flood of memories.”

Curry finished the schoolwork for his academic degree during the 2021-22 NBA regular season, just before leading Golden State to another NBA title. He knocked out the final part of the academic work during a stretch where he was inactive due to injury from mid-March to mid-April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gj4I5_0hd6z4C000
Stephen Curry shows his diploma to the audience at Davidson College on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Davidson, NC. In addition to receiving his diploma, Curry was inducted into the school’s hall of fame and also had his iconic number 30 jersey retired. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“I didn’t think it would take 13 years,” Curry said of his degree, which he also worked on for a semester straight during the COVID pandemic. “I didn’t know how hard it would be to finish when I left.”

Certainly, Davidson would have awarded Curry an honorary degree just about whenever he wanted one. But he wanted to earn it instead. And when he left for the NBA a year early in 2009, he had promised Davidson coach Bob McKillop, his mother and his girlfriend (and now wife) Ayesha that he would finish.

Ayesha Curry was at the ceremony Wednesday, as were the three Curry children — Riley, Ryan and Canon, who spent much of the afternoon on his father’s lap. Dell and Sonya Curry, Stephen’s parents, both spoke separately at the ceremony. Sonya, an educator herself, spoke about Curry’s graduation, which she called a “dream come true” for her. Dell spoke more about his Steph’s basketball career at Davidson and beyond.

“I love you,” Dell Curry said to his son, then referred to Curry’s surefire first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after he retires. “And the next hall of fame? You know where that’s going to be.”

McKillop, who recently retired as Davidson’s basketball coach after 33 seasons, spoke about Curry’s gratitude toward his teammates and his ability to remain approachable despite his ascension to sports superstar.

“Stephen, no one ever comes to you without leaving feeling happier,” McKillop said. “You made us feel good. You fill us with joy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQYmD_0hd6z4C000
Stephen Curry reacts to his son, Canon Curry, holding a sign as Stephen Curry walked down the aisle for his graduation ceremony at Davidson College on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Davidson, NC. In addition to receiving his diploma, Curry was inducted into the school’s hall of fame and also had his iconic number 30 jersey retired. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Indeed, many of the things said to Curry on Wednesday were the sorts of things you hear at an athlete’s retirement ceremony. Curry admitted that it was a little “awkward” and that he had “a little hesitation” about agreeing to the whole affair, since he feels like he’s very much still in his basketball prime and has a lot more things to do on the court.

At 34, Curry remains one of the best players in the world and could conceivably play into his early 40s if he wants to, as players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Vince Carter did. But he ultimately felt the ceremony was important, because it could be inspirational to others and because it also allowed him and his family a good reason to visit Davidson again.

“It makes me smile every time I pull off at exit 30 off I-77,” Curry said, “and see the familiar sights. I’m a graduate. I’m a Davidson alum.”

