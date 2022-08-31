ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

What’s new at the Allentown Fair?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Crowds return to the Allentown Fair

COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Second Harvest Food Bank#The Great Allentown Fair#Brass Rail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Country star Cole Swindell headlines The Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 170th Great Allentown Fair is switching musical gears following Thursday night's performance by the Celtic punk rock group "Dropkick Murphys." Country music star Cole Swindell headlined the grandstand Friday night. The singer-songwriter is known for hits like "You Should Be Here" and "Middle of a Memory."
ALLENTOWN, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Melissa Frost

4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA

Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy