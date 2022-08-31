Read full article on original website
Customers grab cheesesteaks from the Brass Rail stand at the Allentown Fair, one last time
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski. The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet. "We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts. "We went there so...
The Brass Rail closes out near-century run with last go at Allentown Fair
The Brass Rail is going for one last ride at the Great Allentown Fair, and people are taking advantage of their final chance to order one of the restaurant’s signature cheesesteaks. After closing the brick-and-mortar location in early June, the nearly century-old restaurant announced on Facebook that its would...
What’s new at the Allentown Fair?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
thevalleyledger.com
Easton Garlic Fest 2022 brings the stink for 19th year to downtown Easton – Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2
Easton Garlic Fest – 19th annual festival celebrating all things garlic. Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2 – 10 am – 6 pm. A family-friendly event that is free to attend. Highlights include:. Over 100 vendors, including merchandise and crafters, prepared foods, packaged foods, garlic vendors,...
Crowds return to the Allentown Fair
COVID worries ease, as crowds return to the Allentown Fair. In recent years crowds were something many tried to avoid due to the pandemic. However, fairgoers say they aren't too worried this time around.
Khanisa's Pudding Bar sets opening date at Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Khanisa's is getting ready for its fall debut at the Downtown Allentown Market. The pudding bar is set to open at the market on Oct. 1. As a special treat, all sundaes will be $10 on opening day, the specialty dessert spot said on social media. Fall...
The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA
Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
Mi Pueblito Grill in South Allentown to close Sept. 25 after more than 5 years of serving Mexican food
Mi Pueblito Grill will shut down on Sept. 25 after five years of serving Mexican food in South Allentown. The 2200 31st St. SW restaurant did not provide a specific reason for closing. "Experience the flavor of Mexican food & other delectable edibles!" was the restaurant's pitch to customers. Mi...
Greater Shiloh Baptist Church will get $11,000 to renovate winter shelter for unsheltered
Greater Community Development Corporation Thursday received approval for $11,000 from the Northampton County’s Grow NORCO grant to renovate a winter shelter it’s operated since 2013. The corporation, headed by Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, will then match the county’s contribution to remediate two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a kitchen...
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
The Great Allentown Fair 2022: For the 1st time, metal detectors added to the gates
For years, organizers of The Great Allentown Fair discussed replacing random searches with metal detectors for all visitors to the annual fair in the Queen City. This year, it finally becomes a reality.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers To Open Two Bucks County Locations by the End of the Year
The fried chicken chain will be coming to Bucks County, with a competitor following right behind them. As a string of chicken-based fast food locations continue to pop up in the area, Bucks County will see two more Raising Cane’s locations open by year’s end. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the new eateries for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Country star Cole Swindell headlines The Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 170th Great Allentown Fair is switching musical gears following Thursday night's performance by the Celtic punk rock group "Dropkick Murphys." Country music star Cole Swindell headlined the grandstand Friday night. The singer-songwriter is known for hits like "You Should Be Here" and "Middle of a Memory."
Jollibee restaurant opens its doors in Northeast Philadelphia
The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA
Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
