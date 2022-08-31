ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Free State football falls 33-6 to Olathe West in season opener

The Free State football team fell in its season opener 33-6 Friday night at Firebird Stadium, in a game that was led by the visitors from start to finish. Despite the two teams totaling close to the same number of yards, the Firebirds (0-1) could not keep up with the veteran Owls offense down the stretch and Olathe West (1-0) took advantage of several Free State turnovers.
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

LHS football drops wild season opener, 36-32 to visiting Olathe South

The Lawrence High football team dropped a back-and-forth season opener, 36-32, to Olathe South on Thursday night at LHS. The game featured four lead changes and the teams surrendering and recapturing momentum throughout all four quarters. After falling behind late, 36-32, and giving the ball back to the Falcons, LHS...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas volleyball sweeps 3 matches in 9 sets to move to 6-0 on the season

The 20th-ranked Kansas volleyball team stayed hot this weekend, sweeping three matches at the Black Knights Classic in West Point, New York, to move to 6-0 on the season. On Friday, Kansas defeated Temple (25-15, 25-19, 25-17) and host school Army (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) behind an all-around attack that showed off the Jayhawks’ depth.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Matt Tait: Strong play by KU’s front seven, led by Lonnie Phelps, sets tone for Jayhawks’ dominant Week 1 win

Newcomer Lonnie Phelps made the splashy plays — seven tackles, four for loss and three sacks — but he’ll be the first to tell you that he didn’t make them alone. Friday night, when the Kansas football team rolled to a 1-0 start to the season via a 56-10 pasting of Tennessee Tech, it was the KU front seven that stood out the most.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas soccer beats Purdue for 4th straight win

The Kansas soccer team pushed its winning streak to four games with a 1-0 win over Purdue on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. Freshman forward Lexi Watts scored her first career goal off of an assist from Shira Elinav late in Thursday’s game to give the Jayhawks the victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Latest Memorial Stadium facelift features giant images of Kansas greats from the past next to current Jayhawks

As Kansas football fans wait for the start of a new stadium project of some kind in the future, they’ll have to settle for a new look to the current stadium for now. The outside walls of the north bowl at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium received a new look on Tuesday, when 21 new photos of current or former Kansas players and coaches were plastered to the outside in the arches on the concrete above the gates.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Lions#Seaman#De Soto The Free State#Firebirds
LJWORLD

Military fighter plane to fly over KU stadium before football game

A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approximately 10 minutes before kickoff of Friday’s football game, KU announced Thursday afternoon. The flyover will be conducted by the United States Air Force A-10C Demonstration Team out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. The A-10s will be piloted by Maj. Haden Fullam and Capt. Joel Russo, KU’s release said.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
LJWORLD

Dick Laverentz

Orville Richard ‘Dick’ Laverentz, age 88, of Lawrence, Kansas and previously of Oskaloosa and Bonner Springs, KS. went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday, Sept. 2nd at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home. Funeral Service will the 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3rd, at the First Christian Church of Bonner Springs. Burial will follow at the Claytonville Cemetery north of Horton, KS. Memorial contributions can be made to Vaughn-Trent Community Services.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Gracie Morris

Services for Gracie Morris, 87, Lawrence, will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Sept. 2nd at Heritage Baptist Church. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lecompton. Gracie's full obituary go to warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence school district selects new Native American Student Services coordinator

The Lawrence school district announced that Free State High School social studies teacher Kenneth St. Pierre, an Ihanktonwan/Yankton Sioux, will be the district’s new Native American Student Services coordinator. Cynthia Johnson, executive director of inclusion, engagement and belonging, announced the selection in a district news release on Friday. St....
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU selects longtime library faculty member to serve as university ombuds

The University of Kansas has hired a longtime faculty member to serve as the university’s ombuds, a position that serves as a facilitator when conflicts arise on campus. Ada Emmett, who has served in a variety of roles with KU Libraries, has begun serving in the position immediately. Emmett previously served as the acting ombuds for KU.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include art market, history, butterflies, street party and more

There are plenty of opportunities for fun, education and entertainment in the coming days as authors, musicians, artists and others take part in events in Lawrence. Haskell’s Art Market returns after a three-year break, The Raven begins its 35th birthday events, and the Paper Plains Zine Fest will be held at Van Go. Here are the details:
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 31, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy