LJWORLD
Free State football falls 33-6 to Olathe West in season opener
The Free State football team fell in its season opener 33-6 Friday night at Firebird Stadium, in a game that was led by the visitors from start to finish. Despite the two teams totaling close to the same number of yards, the Firebirds (0-1) could not keep up with the veteran Owls offense down the stretch and Olathe West (1-0) took advantage of several Free State turnovers.
LJWORLD
LHS football drops wild season opener, 36-32 to visiting Olathe South
The Lawrence High football team dropped a back-and-forth season opener, 36-32, to Olathe South on Thursday night at LHS. The game featured four lead changes and the teams surrendering and recapturing momentum throughout all four quarters. After falling behind late, 36-32, and giving the ball back to the Falcons, LHS...
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball sweeps 3 matches in 9 sets to move to 6-0 on the season
The 20th-ranked Kansas volleyball team stayed hot this weekend, sweeping three matches at the Black Knights Classic in West Point, New York, to move to 6-0 on the season. On Friday, Kansas defeated Temple (25-15, 25-19, 25-17) and host school Army (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) behind an all-around attack that showed off the Jayhawks’ depth.
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: Strong play by KU’s front seven, led by Lonnie Phelps, sets tone for Jayhawks’ dominant Week 1 win
Newcomer Lonnie Phelps made the splashy plays — seven tackles, four for loss and three sacks — but he’ll be the first to tell you that he didn’t make them alone. Friday night, when the Kansas football team rolled to a 1-0 start to the season via a 56-10 pasting of Tennessee Tech, it was the KU front seven that stood out the most.
LJWORLD
Stellar Start: Kansas football rolls to 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech in season opener
The Kansas football team got six touchdowns on the ground, another through the air and one more from its special teams in a 56-10 rout of visiting Tennessee Tech on Friday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win, which featured the largest opening night crowd in eight years...
LJWORLD
Kansas soccer beats Purdue for 4th straight win
The Kansas soccer team pushed its winning streak to four games with a 1-0 win over Purdue on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. Freshman forward Lexi Watts scored her first career goal off of an assist from Shira Elinav late in Thursday’s game to give the Jayhawks the victory.
LJWORLD
Latest Memorial Stadium facelift features giant images of Kansas greats from the past next to current Jayhawks
As Kansas football fans wait for the start of a new stadium project of some kind in the future, they’ll have to settle for a new look to the current stadium for now. The outside walls of the north bowl at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium received a new look on Tuesday, when 21 new photos of current or former Kansas players and coaches were plastered to the outside in the arches on the concrete above the gates.
LJWORLD
As Kansas’ running backs draw ‘a lot of buzz,’ coaches will try to keep them productive
Devin Neal is aware of what Kansas’ coaching staff has been able to achieve over the years with a strong rushing attack. So, as he considers the situation the Jayhawks find themselves in this season, with five running backs whom they believe have the ability to be significant contributors, Neal can’t wait to get back out on the field.
LJWORLD
Kansas signs football coach Lance Leipold to 1-year contract extension through 2027 season
Kansas has signed football coach Lance Leipold to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in charge of the program through the 2027 season. Leipold, whose second season will begin Friday when the Jayhawks face Football Championship Subdivision opponent Tennessee Tech at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, went just 2-10 in his first year.
LJWORLD
Week 1 preview: Kansas to begin Year 2 under Lance Leipold vs. FCS foe Tennessee Tech
Late last week, with the start of the new season rapidly approaching, Kansas coach Lance Leipold began speaking to his players about what happened in January. That, Leipold reminded them, is when they began working toward the success that they hope to achieve come this fall. “Everybody’s excited, and they...
LJWORLD
Kansas football program and its fans have golden opportunity to make a key statement Friday night
There have been 12 season opening home football games at the University of Kansas since Mark Mangino left town and the attendance at each one told some kind of story. That includes the 2020 opener, which hosted no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night, as the Jayhawks take...
LJWORLD
Military fighter plane to fly over KU stadium before football game
A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approximately 10 minutes before kickoff of Friday’s football game, KU announced Thursday afternoon. The flyover will be conducted by the United States Air Force A-10C Demonstration Team out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. The A-10s will be piloted by Maj. Haden Fullam and Capt. Joel Russo, KU’s release said.
LJWORLD
Dick Laverentz
Orville Richard ‘Dick’ Laverentz, age 88, of Lawrence, Kansas and previously of Oskaloosa and Bonner Springs, KS. went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday, Sept. 2nd at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home. Funeral Service will the 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3rd, at the First Christian Church of Bonner Springs. Burial will follow at the Claytonville Cemetery north of Horton, KS. Memorial contributions can be made to Vaughn-Trent Community Services.
LJWORLD
Gracie Morris
Services for Gracie Morris, 87, Lawrence, will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Sept. 2nd at Heritage Baptist Church. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lecompton. Gracie's full obituary go to warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
KU closes last remaining swimming pool that was open to students, faculty, staff
The University of Kansas has closed its last remaining swimming pool that was open to students, faculty and staff. KU recently announced that the swimming pools inside Robinson Center no longer will be open to the general university community. Instead, they will only be available to members of KU’s swimming and diving teams.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school district selects new Native American Student Services coordinator
The Lawrence school district announced that Free State High School social studies teacher Kenneth St. Pierre, an Ihanktonwan/Yankton Sioux, will be the district’s new Native American Student Services coordinator. Cynthia Johnson, executive director of inclusion, engagement and belonging, announced the selection in a district news release on Friday. St....
LJWORLD
KU selects longtime library faculty member to serve as university ombuds
The University of Kansas has hired a longtime faculty member to serve as the university’s ombuds, a position that serves as a facilitator when conflicts arise on campus. Ada Emmett, who has served in a variety of roles with KU Libraries, has begun serving in the position immediately. Emmett previously served as the acting ombuds for KU.
LJWORLD
Missing 72-year-old Lawrence man found dehydrated and confused but is now safe at home
A Lawrence man who went missing last week was found on Friday, police say. John “Gib” Sosman, 72, went missing in the woods near Riverfront Park in North Lawrence on Aug. 27, according to Lawrence police. Police posted on social media around 11 p.m. Friday that Sosman was...
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include art market, history, butterflies, street party and more
There are plenty of opportunities for fun, education and entertainment in the coming days as authors, musicians, artists and others take part in events in Lawrence. Haskell’s Art Market returns after a three-year break, The Raven begins its 35th birthday events, and the Paper Plains Zine Fest will be held at Van Go. Here are the details:
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 31, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
