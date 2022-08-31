ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

Nadal survives self-inflicted injury as Serena loses in doubles at US Open

Rafael Nadal overcame a freak injury scare when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet to reach the US Open third round on Thursday as Serena Williams saw one chapter of her epic tennis journey close. For the first time since 2018, Serena and Venus Williams revived a partnership which has brought them 14 doubles titles at the majors.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Shakira Is ‘Upset’ After Ex Gerard Pique Is Seen Kissing Another Woman 2 Months After Split

His lips don’t lie! Gerard Piqué, 35, was photographed making out with his rumored new girlfriend, public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain on Sunday, August 21. The PDA comes just two months after the pro-athlete and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the lip locking pics have saddened the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” says our source.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Shakira
Person
Alejandro Sanz
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#French Open#Italian
Footwear News

Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle with Daughter Olympia in Nike Tank Top for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify. The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Julian Lennon: ‘A very famous tennis player once said to me: “You’ll never amount to anything”’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 59, was the inspiration for the Beatles song Hey Jude, which was written after his parents, John and Cynthia Lennon, separated. In 1984 Lennon made his own debut as a singer-songwriter with the album Valotte, and in 1985 he was nominated for the best new artist Grammy award. He releases his seventh album, Jude, on 9 September. His children’s books include the Touch the Earth trilogy, and last year he received a World Literacy award. He lives in Monaco.
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open 2022 order of play: Day 4 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie

The US Open continues today with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie all in second-round action in New York.British No 1 Norrie is among the contenders for the men’s title in Flushing Meadows and the Wimbledon semi-finalist will look to build on his impressive win over Benoit Paire against Joao Sousa. Dan Evans is also in action against the Australian James Duckworth.Nadal survived an early scare on Tuesday to improve his grand slam record this season to 20-0 with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Rinky Hijikata. The Spaniard now faces Fabio Fognini, who beat Nadal at...
TENNIS
Golf.com

Watching Tiger Woods watch Serena Williams, we saw something special

This spring, Serena Williams’ tennis career was at a crossroads. She hadn’t competed since June 2021, when she withdrew with an injury in a first-round match at Wimbledon. But now she felt the court calling. She knew who to turn to for advice: Tiger Woods. “I said, ‘I...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy