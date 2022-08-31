Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Help Mary Bird Perkins reach their goal today on MBP Give Day
JoinMary Bird Perkins all day today for Mary Bird Perkins Give Day! “Thank you to all of our Give Day sponsors and those who have donated so far. Special thanks to Performance Contractors for kicking us off with a generous $10,000 gift!,” reads a statement from MBP. Help...
Upcoming lane closure on LA 20
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafourche Parish Government announced an upcoming lane closured on LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that starting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM, weather permitting, LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass near Ducros Road will be reduced to one lane to allow for concrete pavement patching. There will be alternating lane closures for four-six weeks from the aforementioned start date.
Keep Nicholls State University Beautiful to Be Honored at State Conference
At the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference in October of 2022, Keep Nicholls Beautiful will be honored at a luncheon along with all other Louisiana University Affiliates with UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson as the guest speaker. Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s State Conference is an annual educational training and networking...
LA 1 Expressway Tolling to Resume September 6 with Cashless System
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that tolling operations on the LA 1 Expressway will resume on September 6, 2022 at noon, following completed repairs made from damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. When tolling resumes, the entire system will be cashless. The switch to an all-electronic tolling system will keep customers moving and reduce traffic delays on LA 1.
Governor Edwards Announces 1st in the country NTIA Grants and more GUMBO Awards Aimed at Closing the Digital Divide
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined yesterday by federal, state, and locally elected officials and community leaders for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high-speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations within the next 18-24 months. Two new parishes (Vernon and LaSalle) will be impacted by this second wave of awards provided through the state’s broadband program, Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).
