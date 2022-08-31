Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafourche Parish Government announced an upcoming lane closured on LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that starting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM, weather permitting, LA 20 EB from LA 648 to the Schriever Overpass near Ducros Road will be reduced to one lane to allow for concrete pavement patching. There will be alternating lane closures for four-six weeks from the aforementioned start date.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO