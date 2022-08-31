Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
BIG SECOND HALF KEEPS HUBBARD UNBEATEN
HOWLAND, OH – A three-game road stand is never easy, but the Hubbard Eagles and coach Brian Hoffman have been responding to the adversity very well. Despite a slow first half, the Eagles picked things up in the second half en route to a 20-8 victory over the host Howland Tigers at Lombardo Field.
ysnlive.com
A LONG NIGHT ENDS IN BEAVERS VICTORY
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beavers got in the win column on Friday night, as they defeated the Linden McKinley Panthers 42-14. The Beavers got the scoring started quickly, as Caleb White took a screen pass from Austin Cline 61 yards to the house on the first play of the game. Linden McKinley responded with an opening TD drive of their own, as Christopher Towns hit Camr’on Gunnell Jr. for a 10 yard score. Neither team scored for the rest of the first quarter, but the Beavers struck quickly in the second, as Austin Cline and Noah Bowyer connected for Bowyer’s first score of the season on the first play of the quarter. The Beavers got the ball back and struck again, as Dylan Ferguson and Austin Cline connected for a beautiful 69 yard TD . Linden McKinley then responded on the first play of their next drive with a 67 yard TD from Christopher Town to Phillip Towns.
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL HANGS ON FOR THEIR FIRST WIN
EAST PALESTINE OH- The East Palestine Bulldogs pushed Campbell Memorial to the very end last night at Reid Memorial Stadium. East Palestine got on the scoreboard first with an Owen Jurjavcic 4-yard touchdown, putting the Bulldogs up 6-0. Then Campbell took their turn and scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-6 lead. The Bulldogs were not discouraged as Noah McKay from the Wildcat position scored the next touchdown and two-point conversion to bring them within one score.
ysnlive.com
RAMS ARE STILL GROOVING
NEWTON FALLS OH- Mineral Ridge completed their non conference schedule on Friday with another dominating victory. They went in to Newton Falls and beat the Tigers 33-14. Mineral Ridge has outscored their opponents 122-28 in three games. Triston Valley continues to impress under center. He threw for 159 yards and...
ysnlive.com
LEETONIA STRUGGLES TO SLOW DOWN MUSTANGS
LEETONIA OH- Leetonia’s defense would not get a break in Week 3 as the Bears welcomed in the undefeated Broncos of Mathews. The Mustangs came into Week 3 outscoring their opponents 102-15. The task was great for the Bears, and though their effort was commendable they fell to Mathews 49-0.
ysnlive.com
FITCH GRABS ANOTHER CONFERENCE WIN
AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC) has had its fair share of great volleyball teams, so when conference battles happen, a little extra attention tends to shift to the hardwood. This edition of an AAC showdown occurred between The Austintown Fitch Falcons and The Howland Tigers. When it comes to...
ysnlive.com
POLAND DOES ENOUGH TO GET BIG ROAD VICTORY
CANFIELD, Ohio- Poland and South Range met on Thursday night in a pivotal early-season conference matchup for both teams. For Poland, the Bulldogs (2-1-1) were looking to keep their hot start to the season going and continue to stay atop the conference, For South Range, the Raiders (0-3-1) were looking for their first conference win of the season and a chance to gain some ground on the rest of the pack.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD LASHES OUT ON THE LEOPARDS
LIBERTY OH- The stars align once again for the Garfield Lady G-Men as they came into Liberty and took a commanding victory over the Lady Leopards. Garfield coming into this game had not surrendered a set in MVAC Grey play and that would not change here as they took down Liberty in just 3 sets and continued their great play on the season.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE RIGHT BACK ON TRACK
LOWELLVILLE OH- Coming off a heartbreaking defeat in “The Battle of Blue Devils” Western Reserve looked to bounce back on Thursday night with another Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) opponent in The Lowellville Rockets. Faring well on the road, The Blue Devils looked to keep their undefeated record in road games this season alive.
ysnlive.com
JAYS KEEP THE PARTY GOING
NORTH JACKSON OH- Last season the Blue Jays only had two wins, but in 20222, they have rebounded winning their first three games of the season as coach Nathan Brode and the Jackson Milton Blue Jays hosted the LaBrae Vikings Friday night. Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter...
ysnlive.com
SOUTH RANGE SURVIVES IN THE EAGLES NEST
HUBBARD OH- South Range battled all night, and survived a thriller in Hubbard on Thursday. The match went the distance for five sets, and the Raiders came out on top. (25-18 25-8 21-25 18-25 15-9) Olivia Meli had a great night for the Raiders with 9 kills a block, and...
ysnlive.com
FALCONS CUT DOWN GLEN OAK
In the 12th meeting all-time historically between The GlenOak Golden Eagles and The Austintown Fitch Falcons, it would occur on a humid Friday night in early September. Fitch came in sporting a record of 2-0 while The Golden Eagles were 1-1. GlenOak struck fast, getting the opening kickoff and taking...
ysnlive.com
THE SWIGER TYPE OF SWAGGER
SALEM OH- Stopping by this week is Salem Senior WR Caden Swiger. We talked to Caden about his big touchdown catch that sealed the deal against Crestview in week 1, as well as his 100-yard receiving game against the Beavers in week 2. Caden talked about how he just wants to do what he can to help his team win, and how rewarding it is to be able to go through his Senior season with his dad on the sidelines with him.
ysnlive.com
JACKSON-MILTON COACH’S CORNER (EP.1) WITH NATHAN BRODE
North Jackson, OH- Last season was tough for head coach Nathan Brode and his Blue Jays of. Jackson Milton, who finished with a record of two and seven. A big change was needed in the. off-season and that change was in the weight room. In week one, the Blue Jays...
ysnlive.com
EAGLES GLIDE PAST CHANEY
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The Eagles made quick work of the Chaney Wednesday night winning in 3 sets and getting back into the win column. The Eagles were led by sophomores Isabella Mauro and Addison Maguire. Mauro had 3 kills ,2 digs , 1 tip 3 blocks and 5 aces on the day. Maguire made her mark with 5 spikes , 1 kill and 4 points. The Eagles climb to 2-2 thus far.
ysnlive.com
BLUE JAYS STAY STRONG AGAINST SPRINGFIELD
NORTH JACKSON OH- The Lady Jays returned home tonight to tame the Lady Tigers of Springfield Local 3 sets to 1. (25-14 25-17 26-28 25-16) Several players added to their stat line tonight. Leading in stats Grace Johns recorded 13 service points on 21 attempts, 10 aces, 26 digs, and a double double. Mia Greco had 10 kills, and 6 blocks. Paige Grope added 20 assists on 80 attempts.
ysnlive.com
SALEM QUAKES THE POTTERS
SALEM OH- The Salem offense scored early and often, all in the 1st half Friday night, which led to a 38-6 victory in dominating fashion over Columbiana County rival East Liverpool. After scoring 40 points against Beaver Local, the Quakers picked up where they left off in week 2 and put up 38 unanswered 1st half points, en route to picking up their 3rd consecutive win to start the 2022 campaign.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD CARDINALS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 2) WITH MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH – The Canfield Cardinals once again are coming into a season off of a very impressive playoff run the year before. Last season the Cards fell in the regional semifinals to the Chardon Hilltoppers. This year however, the Cardinals are looking to continue that success and build upon those runs and try to get over the hump. Returning this year is a very experienced senior class led by quarterback Broc Lowry, an Indiana Hoosiers commit, which Coach Pavlansky will look to lean on all season long.
ysnlive.com
YOU KNOW DRU CAN DO IT ALL
BELOIT OH- One of the most highly anticipated players to watch coming in to the 2022 season is West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields. It’s crazy to think that while knowing at the beginning of last season, it was unknown to the public how Dru would handle the varsity starting role. He has such an incredible 2021 season that he has went from question mark to exclamation point in the blink of an eye.
ysnlive.com
PALLONE BECOMES GIRARD’S KILL LEADER
GIRARD OH- Lauren Pallone has earned her spot on the mountain top of Girard volleyball. The Indians beat Poland on Thursday night in three sets, and Pallone’s 23 kills gave her 1214 in her career, enough to break the program record. (25-19 25-22 25-15) Bree Latell also contributed to...
