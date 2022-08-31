EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beavers got in the win column on Friday night, as they defeated the Linden McKinley Panthers 42-14. The Beavers got the scoring started quickly, as Caleb White took a screen pass from Austin Cline 61 yards to the house on the first play of the game. Linden McKinley responded with an opening TD drive of their own, as Christopher Towns hit Camr’on Gunnell Jr. for a 10 yard score. Neither team scored for the rest of the first quarter, but the Beavers struck quickly in the second, as Austin Cline and Noah Bowyer connected for Bowyer’s first score of the season on the first play of the quarter. The Beavers got the ball back and struck again, as Dylan Ferguson and Austin Cline connected for a beautiful 69 yard TD . Linden McKinley then responded on the first play of their next drive with a 67 yard TD from Christopher Town to Phillip Towns.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO