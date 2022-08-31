Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly damaging Halloween decorations in front of a home early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:00 a.m. the 24-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Southeast Jackson Street where the incident allegedly took place. He was charged with second-degree counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $7,500.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES
A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
nbc16.com
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
nbc16.com
Police: Man arrested after assaults with knife, other charges
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they have arrested a man after two attempted assaults in addition to multiple other counts of menacing, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police say they responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle's tires at 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday,...
kezi.com
Eugene burglar gets seven-year prison sentence
EUGENE, Ore. -- A burglar the Eugene Police Department says victimized multiple west university apartment complexes has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the crimes she committed. EPD says Alaina Rose Castillo-Noguez, 23, of Eugene, began breaking into several west-university apartment complexes at the beginning of the 2021...
kezi.com
Suspect arrested, accused of arson related to fire that gutted apartment building
EUGENE, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in the case of an August 2 fire that burned out an apartment building and left residents homeless, the Eugene Police Department says. EPD says officers have arrested Avery Jerome Boyle, 47, of Eugene, in connection to an apartment fire in...
kezi.com
Man arrested after string of attacks, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say. Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
kezi.com
Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
nbc16.com
A suspect has been arrested for Tuesday's 2-Alarm Apartment Fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, Eugene Springfield Fire crews arrived to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Bethel Drive around 7:15 a.m. Officials say staff from a neighboring business heard shouting that there was a fire and quickly set up ladders for residents to use to evacuate from the second story. These individuals and other responsive community members also pulled a resident out from a first floor apartment.
nbc16.com
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
kptv.com
FOUND: Lane County deputies seek help locating missing 88-year-old woman with dementia
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered elderly woman. Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Dorena/Cottage Grove area at around 10 a.m. on Thursday and has not yet returned. The sheriff’s office said Peschel has multiple medical issues including dementia.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
clayconews.com
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
