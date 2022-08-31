ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Pine, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two inmates escaped from a litter crew on Industrial Road off of SR 25 East around 3 p.m. Friday, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News. The two inmates, Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb, told officers they needed to use the restroom and ran off.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., several people were on an innertube pulled by a boat. They were thrown...
DANDRIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
Jefferson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
City
White Pine, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
White Pine, TN
Education
Jefferson County, TN
Education
wvlt.tv

Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: One killed in N. Knox shooting

One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in North Knoxville, authorities said. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting on Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street and found the victim, who was already dead, inside an SUV, according to KPD officials. The suspects had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Coffey
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop

3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Private Schools#K12#Jefferson Co
993thex.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Prank caller threatens to harm three staff members at Alcoa school

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Alcoa schools were in lockdown Wednesday after a caller threatened multiple staff members, according to the Alcoa Police Department. A prank call that threatened bodily harm to three staff members was made to the front office of Alcoa Middle School, officials said. Therefore, out of caution, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools were placed on a soft lockdown.
ALCOA, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Armed standoff in W. Knox ends peacefully

Police said Wednesday they were grateful that no one was hurt during an armed standoff in a West Knoxville apartment complex. During two hours of intense talks with the armed suspect, dozens of residents were ordered to leave their homes for their own safety as crisis negotiators from the Knoxville Police Department calmed the man until he was willing to surrender peacefully.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
BEAN STATION, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy