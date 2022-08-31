Read full article on original website
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two inmates escaped from a litter crew on Industrial Road off of SR 25 East around 3 p.m. Friday, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News. The two inmates, Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb, told officers they needed to use the restroom and ran off.
KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department. As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said. "At this point, there is no...
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., several people were on an innertube pulled by a boat. They were thrown...
Possible threat involving Fulton High School posted to social media, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A possible threat involving a local high school was posted to social media, prompting an investigation by law enforcement, according to the Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the police department was aware of a possible threat involving Fulton High School, which was posted...
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
NEW: One killed in N. Knox shooting
One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in North Knoxville, authorities said. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting on Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street and found the victim, who was already dead, inside an SUV, according to KPD officials. The suspects had...
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Police: Prank caller threatens to harm three staff members at Alcoa school
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Alcoa schools were in lockdown Wednesday after a caller threatened multiple staff members, according to the Alcoa Police Department. A prank call that threatened bodily harm to three staff members was made to the front office of Alcoa Middle School, officials said. Therefore, out of caution, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools were placed on a soft lockdown.
JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
Knoxville nonprofit suffers multiple catalytic converter thefts
A Knoxville nonprofit has been the victim of multiple van break ins, with repair costs of over $7,500.
Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
NEW: Armed standoff in W. Knox ends peacefully
Police said Wednesday they were grateful that no one was hurt during an armed standoff in a West Knoxville apartment complex. During two hours of intense talks with the armed suspect, dozens of residents were ordered to leave their homes for their own safety as crisis negotiators from the Knoxville Police Department calmed the man until he was willing to surrender peacefully.
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
