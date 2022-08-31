ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

John Fetterman's campaign says his stroke recovery has complicated his ability to debate Dr Oz because he struggles with 'auditory processing' after Democrat previously said he was slurring words

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign said Wednesday night that his stroke has complicated his ability to participate in a debate against Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz. While Fetterman is able to engage one-on-one with voters - and has resumed campaign travel - he has more difficulty chaotic auditory...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Braddock, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Mehmet Oz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Election State#Republican#Democratic#Us Senate
The Independent

Jill Biden-chaired education meeting erupts into laughter as president walks in: ‘Whatever she says, I agree with’

President Joe Biden couldn’t help but surprise guests at a White House meeting hosted by first lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday.Mr Biden popped in near the end of the meeting as US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, seated next to Dr Biden, was addressing attendees.Interrupting Mr Walsh, Mr Biden indicated to his wife and quipped: “Whatever she’s saying, I agree with”.The remarks elicited a laugh from those present, and came as Mr Walsh was expressing this thanks for the “partnership” of everyone in the room. National experts had gathered to address the nation’s teacher shortage.Dr Biden then motioned at...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Dr Oz is on the ropes in Pennsylvania — and he’s coping in the most bizarre way

Being down significantly in the polls can do a lot to a candidate. But being down in the polls after being relentlessly mocked is enough to break them. And this seems to be happening to Mehmet Oz.Despite the fact his Democratic opponent in the Pennsylvania Senate race, John Fetterman, has spent much of the summer recovering from a stroke, the Republican nominee is trailing in nearly every poll. Fetterman’s incredibly savvy online team (sidenote: When will his candidate start selling “Big Ol Boy” for Senate shirts?) has mercilessly mocked Dr Oz for living in neighboring New Jersey.Not only that, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mic

Trump wants you to know he is not a messy bitch

If nothing else, Donald Trump is the human embodiment of “style over substance.” The man moves through the world with an innate understanding that so long as he looks and acts a certain way, there are enough credulous dupes out there who will happily give him enough adulation (and cold hard cash) that the difference between his overwrought form and underdeveloped function becomes effectively nil.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Sen. Rick Scott demands answers from CDC head regarding taxpayer-funded media training from Dem consultant

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is calling on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky for answers, following a report that she received media training from a Democrat-linked consultant on taxpayers' dime. Scott's letter to Walensky, sent Wednesday, referenced a Politico report from July saying that the Biden administration...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
76K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy