Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
John Fetterman's campaign says his stroke recovery has complicated his ability to debate Dr Oz because he struggles with 'auditory processing' after Democrat previously said he was slurring words
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign said Wednesday night that his stroke has complicated his ability to participate in a debate against Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz. While Fetterman is able to engage one-on-one with voters - and has resumed campaign travel - he has more difficulty chaotic auditory...
Dr Oz Compares Philadelphia's Homeless to 'Zombies'
The Republican Senate candidate and former TV doctor has been accused of lacking compassion after a campaign speech in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.
Fetterman told teachers' union they'll be his 'first' call if elected, they can 'tell' him how to do his job
FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, told teachers’ unions that they would be his "first" call for education policy should he get elected. While taking questions during a January speaking gig at a Pennsylvania State Education Association Political Institute event, Fetterman said that, if elected,...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Steve Bannon leans into Trump's call for a new election, floating the idea of reinstating Trump through a 'contingent election'
Trump ally Steve Bannon floated a bizarre plan to try to reinstate the former president. Bannon said he was "never giving up," suggesting the idea of a "contingent election." Trump this week demanded to be reinstated, or for a new election to be called "immediately." Steve Bannon, who served as...
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lengthy jail sentences for those who he claimed mishandled classified information
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the lengthy jailing of opponents of his who he claimed mishandled classified materials.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Trump Said To Be Unimpressed With DeSantis 'Stealing' His Body Language, Some Republicans Agree It's A Rip-Off
Former President Donald Trump reportedly told people that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ripping off his style and mannerisms. What Happened: A person who talked with Trump said they remembered the former president making fun of DeSantis for doing similar hand gestures and motions, reported RollingStone. “He called it ‘stealing’...
Legal Experts See Higher Chances Of Trump Getting Indicted But Report Says DOJ May Not Bring Charges Until Midterms
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment appears more likely, although the timing of when the Justice Department would press the charges is still uncertain, according to multiple reports and views offered by legal experts. Indictment To Come This Month? Trump could be indicted sometime over the next 30 days,...
Jill Biden-chaired education meeting erupts into laughter as president walks in: ‘Whatever she says, I agree with’
President Joe Biden couldn’t help but surprise guests at a White House meeting hosted by first lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday.Mr Biden popped in near the end of the meeting as US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, seated next to Dr Biden, was addressing attendees.Interrupting Mr Walsh, Mr Biden indicated to his wife and quipped: “Whatever she’s saying, I agree with”.The remarks elicited a laugh from those present, and came as Mr Walsh was expressing this thanks for the “partnership” of everyone in the room. National experts had gathered to address the nation’s teacher shortage.Dr Biden then motioned at...
Voices: Dr Oz is on the ropes in Pennsylvania — and he’s coping in the most bizarre way
Being down significantly in the polls can do a lot to a candidate. But being down in the polls after being relentlessly mocked is enough to break them. And this seems to be happening to Mehmet Oz.Despite the fact his Democratic opponent in the Pennsylvania Senate race, John Fetterman, has spent much of the summer recovering from a stroke, the Republican nominee is trailing in nearly every poll. Fetterman’s incredibly savvy online team (sidenote: When will his candidate start selling “Big Ol Boy” for Senate shirts?) has mercilessly mocked Dr Oz for living in neighboring New Jersey.Not only that, but...
Mic
Trump wants you to know he is not a messy bitch
If nothing else, Donald Trump is the human embodiment of “style over substance.” The man moves through the world with an innate understanding that so long as he looks and acts a certain way, there are enough credulous dupes out there who will happily give him enough adulation (and cold hard cash) that the difference between his overwrought form and underdeveloped function becomes effectively nil.
Opinion: I Won’t Have Nazis, Klansmen, or Insurrectionist Apologists in My House
In the years leading up to the 2020 election, I’d reconnected with my conservative cousin. We’d had a falling out based on some family drama, and it was nice to put that behind us.
House Judiciary GOP Tweets an Eye Roll in Response to Photo Evidence of Trump Threatening National Security
In the wake of a bombshell Justice Department report shedding light on the recent search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, some aren't too concerned by a photo showing top secret documents that were allegedly being kept at the resort. GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee, for instance, responded to the news with an eye roll emoji.
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
Sen. Rick Scott demands answers from CDC head regarding taxpayer-funded media training from Dem consultant
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is calling on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky for answers, following a report that she received media training from a Democrat-linked consultant on taxpayers' dime. Scott's letter to Walensky, sent Wednesday, referenced a Politico report from July saying that the Biden administration...
Trump Posts on Truth Social 50 Times in One Day as Details of Raid Emerge
The former president shared a number of conspiracy theories, attacks on the FBI and QAnon-linked memes to his near four million followers.
