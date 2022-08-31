ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA crime: Family attacked, robbed by mob outside 95th Street Red Line station

By Karen Jordan via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6ZMX_0hd6yL4t00

A Chicago mother said she, her daughter and her daughter's cousin were attacked and robbed by a mob of people outside a CTA Red Line stop.

Lura Irvine said she will never ride the CTA again after the incident. She said Monday afternoon the group of three exited the CTA stop at 95th Street when they were beaten and robbed by as many as 10 people.

RELATED: CPD releases photos of Chicago Red Line robbery suspects

Her daughter Kenya Merrills said she, her mother and cousin first spotted the group when they got on the Red Line at Lake Street. She said soon after they got off at 95th Street they started fighting with her cousin.

"I'm looking for her him and all of a sudden a see a fist come near me," she recalled.

Irvine said she managed to call 911, but then struggled with one suspect who took her phone. She then rushed to protect her daughter, who suffered a fractured nose.

READ MORE: Woman shot on CTA Red Line train in Loop

Irvine said she feared the worst.

"I just shielded my daughter, like no, beat me up or kill me, don't kill my daughter," she said.

Chicago police are also investigating another incident that happened Tuesday near the 95th Street stop in which a woman was assaulted and robbed by two suspects.

The CTA said the safety of public transit riders is its number one priority. Merrills said she hopes something can be done to track down the offenders.

RELATED: CTA launches program to hear from riders at rail stations, bus depots

"How much you wanna bet the same people that's constantly assaulting people are still there today?" she wondered.

The CTA said it continues to look for ways to boost security, including the upcoming use of canine teams at rail stations and bus terminals.

Both incidents are under investigation by CPD.

Comments / 32

Aleta Adams
2d ago

If caught, they should all be given jail time, this was a planned action. This is horrible , this is totally inhumane and unforgivable.

Reply(1)
7
Scott Harrington
2d ago

No social workers were available to patrol the station at that time?

Reply
12
 

#Cta#Mob#Robbery#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line#Cpd#Chicago Red Line#The Red Line#Merrills
