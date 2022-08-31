Read full article on original website
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
LPD identifies bicyclist seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a collision in Central Lubbock that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to the 4800 block of Avenue Q at 2:46 p.m. on […]
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen water truck early Thursday morning. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Paul Naranjo. He is charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Around 6:30 a.m.,...
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
Lubbock woman killed in Martin County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman was killed in a crash in Martin County, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. On Saturday, Aug. 28, DPS responded to a rollover on SH 349, just north of Midland. Investigators say 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson veered off the roadway causing her car to roll over. Family members say the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting a culvert which caused her vehicle to become airborne and flip end over end.
A Helpful Hint for Lubbock Drivers Caught in the Rain
No, really. Just slow down and stop thinking your entire life is a race. I promise that you're more likely to make it to your destination if you chill out and quit putting yourself and the rest of the drivers near you in danger. This is a tip that applies...
What you need to know for Texas hunting season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - September 1 kicked off hunting season in Texas, specifically dove hunting. Game Warden Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Aaron Sims, says even if you had a hunting license last year, it’s time to renew it. “Everybody will need to check their hunting licenses because if you...
Crash with moderate injuries, 82nd and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that resulted in one moderate injury and one minor injury, occurred around 10:08 a.m. Thursday on 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This is developing. Check back for more updates.
Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says
LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
One injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
One killed, 3 seriously hurt in South Lubbock crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed and three people had serious injuries after a crash at 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:54 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. LPD asked the public to avoid […]
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle […]
Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
‘I just couldn’t believe it’ Burglary of Lubbock-owned 34th Street Boutique
A Lubbock small business was burglarized overnight following its grand opening, which was also the owner’s birthday. Security camera captured three people going through her store and stealing items.
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
