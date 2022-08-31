ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Michelle Riedle
3d ago

people need to replant 100 trees a year to keep us cool,we need those trees to put oxygen into our air,and the forestry needs to replant those trees and then maybe it would be a lot cooler in the world,for every tree u cut down ,plant two more,then the world will be a lot better off

spectrumnews1.com

Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
The Associated Press

California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m....
WEED, CA
Key News Network

Castaic Home Destroyed by Powerful ‘Route Fire’

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one home was lost to the 5,208-acre Route Fire in Castaic, fire officials confirmed at a press conference Thursday morning, Sept.1. The blaze charred a mobile home on the 34900 block of Ridge Route Road between Castaic Lake and southbound lanes of Interstate 5.
CASTAIC, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kern. County through 500 PM PDT... At 424 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9. miles east of Edwards AFB, or 19 miles north of Lake...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic

A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road

An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
UPI News

California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Friday that they had contained 37% of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Route Fire near Castaic Lake has burned through 5,200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures since the fire began two days ago. While no...
CALIFORNIA STATE
A-Town Daily News

Crews contain grass fire in North County

– Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Atascadero yesterday afternoon, according to reports. The fire was first spotted near 900 Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road at 12:07 p.m., burning around one acre of vegetation. Forward progress was stopped by responding crews, and engines were called off...
ATASCADERO, CA
kvta.com

Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta

The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
VENTURA, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
