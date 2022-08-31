Read full article on original website
Michelle Riedle
3d ago
people need to replant 100 trees a year to keep us cool,we need those trees to put oxygen into our air,and the forestry needs to replant those trees and then maybe it would be a lot cooler in the world,for every tree u cut down ,plant two more,then the world will be a lot better off
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsy.com
Southern California Fire Forces Evacuations, Shuts Down Some Roads
In southern California, a brush fire is billowing smoke into the skies near Los Angeles. At more than 5,000 acres and just over a quarter contained, the Route Fire is forcing evacuations near the city of Santa Clarita. But the fire is burning near a reservoir, giving firefighters a leg...
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
spectrumnews1.com
Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4,625-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, Freeway Closure
Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 4,625 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations.
California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m....
Castaic Home Destroyed by Powerful ‘Route Fire’
Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one home was lost to the 5,208-acre Route Fire in Castaic, fire officials confirmed at a press conference Thursday morning, Sept.1. The blaze charred a mobile home on the 34900 block of Ridge Route Road between Castaic Lake and southbound lanes of Interstate 5.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kern. County through 500 PM PDT... At 424 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9. miles east of Edwards AFB, or 19 miles north of Lake...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
Santa Clarita Radio
Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic
A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Friday that they had contained 37% of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Route Fire near Castaic Lake has burned through 5,200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures since the fire began two days ago. While no...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Evacuations in Tuolumne County fire, latest in CA heat wave, Kiely Rodni’s celebration of life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Crews contain grass fire in North County
– Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Atascadero yesterday afternoon, according to reports. The fire was first spotted near 900 Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road at 12:07 p.m., burning around one acre of vegetation. Forward progress was stopped by responding crews, and engines were called off...
foxla.com
Emergency alert telling LA, Ventura counties to evacuate sent by mistake: officials
LOS ANGELES - An emergency alert sent to some residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday telling the entire city to evacuate was sent by mistake, officials confirmed. "Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas," the message...
kvta.com
Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta
The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
foxla.com
Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave. According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California,...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 7