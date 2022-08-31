Triangle hospitals, counties, pharmacies prepare for new COVID-19 boosters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The new weapon against COVID-19 is one step away from getting the all clear.

Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration said yes to two new COVID boosters from both Pfizer and Moderna.

The bivalent boosters aim to increase protections against multiple variants as we head into the fall and winter.

Moderna’s newest shots are authorized for people as young as 18. While Pfizer’s is for those 12 and up.

Gene Conti said Wednesday afternoon while inside Person Street Pharmacy in Raleigh that he’s ready for it.

“Yeah, I’m ready to get it. I got four already, but I’ll take a fifth,” said Conti.

A CBS 17 crew stopped by several pharmacies in the area and reached out to health care systems.

Duke Health said in an email that preparations are underway with the goal of offering the bivalent vaccine sometime next week.

It has been allocated 2,400 doses of Pfizer’s newly authorized booster vaccine in the first wave of shipments.

A spokesperson also told us duke anticipates receiving additional orders of both Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines in later shipments.

Like Duke Health, Wake County said it also waiting for approval from the CDC and guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A statement, in part, from NCDHHS said:

“Until appropriate FDA authorization and CDC’s recommendations are both in place, we are awaiting direction and more information from federal partners on authorization, criteria, availability and eligibility.”

“I’ve been very happy with the way I’ve avoided COVID. Except I did catch it in Italy six months ago. But I had a very, very mild case and I think that’s because I had the vaccines,” Conti explained.

According to the FDA, people who are fully vaccinated and received at least one booster will be eligible two months after their most recent shot.

