New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacosEllen EastwoodPhoenix, AZ
The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
ASU football fans have very different takes on Urban Meyer as potential Sun Devils coach
National radio host Dan Patrick got Arizona State football fans talking earlier this week when he indicated that the Sun Devils could be a team to "keep an eye on" for Urban Meyer, if Meyer decided to get back into coaching in college after a failed try at the NFL.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening
Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
ASU football fans had jokes about Arizona's 2021 loss to NAU after win over Lumberjacks
Arizona State football fans had some jokes for Arizona after the Sun Devils defeated NAU on Thursday night in Tempe, 40-3. Arizona lost to NAU last season in Tucson, 21-19. ASU hasn't lost to the Lumberjacks since 1938. And Sun Devil fans wouldn't let Wildcats fans forget it on social...
Report: Cardinals Player Had Cooking Accident, Is Out Four Games
Veteran defensive back Antonio Hamilton was expected to start at cornerback for Arizona.
Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon
For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Remains Second-Highest Paid QB
Kyler Murray made sure to secure the bag this offseason with his massive contract extension. The Arizona Cardinals, with or without intention, set the benchmark for future extensions when it comes to quarterbacks in the league. Such was apparent on Thursday after Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million...
NFL・
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL・
Las Vegas Raiders’ 2 best trade assets after 53-man roster cuts
The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster. Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.
Phoenix Suns Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario
A countless number of types of players can find success in the NBA. After all, there are almost countless ways to impact a basketball game. Still, the league’s brightest stars are the players who can initiate the offense. If you can create offense for yourself and others at the NBA level, you’ve got a chance to earn an awful lot of money.
