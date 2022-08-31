ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening

Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
City
Tempe, AZ
The Spun

Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon

For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Remains Second-Highest Paid QB

Kyler Murray made sure to secure the bag this offseason with his massive contract extension. The Arizona Cardinals, with or without intention, set the benchmark for future extensions when it comes to quarterbacks in the league. Such was apparent on Thursday after Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Thomas
NBC Sports

49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario

A countless number of types of players can find success in the NBA. After all, there are almost countless ways to impact a basketball game. Still, the league’s brightest stars are the players who can initiate the offense. If you can create offense for yourself and others at the NBA level, you’ve got a chance to earn an awful lot of money.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy