ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners

Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
NFL
FanSided

Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot

NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Rb Sermon#Niners
The Spun

Josh Rosen Back With The Browns: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen. Two days later, he rejoined the franchise. The Browns signed Rosen to their practice squad on Thursday. They also added defensive end Isaac Rochell to their practice squad. Rosen, the 10th overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, initially joined the...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Zaidi: Giants would 'love' to have Pederson back in 2023

The San Francisco Giants are hoping their partnership with All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson lasts more than one season. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the club and Pederson have discussed a new deal to keep the 30-year-old in the Bay Area beyond the 2022 campaign. "We'd love to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Deebo Samuel (knee) DNP on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers running back Deebo Samuel (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice. Samuel has been unable to practice since Sunday after the 49ers' lead wideout suffered a bruise behind his knee. Expect the 26-year old versatile wideout to play in their Week One regular season opener against the Chicago Bears if he can participate in a few limited sessions before September 11th.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening

Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Browns Hosting OL Joe Haeg For Visit

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season. The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract in 2020. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule

Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
NFL
theScore

Giants acquire former top prospect Brinson from Astros

The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson from the Houston Astros, the Giants announced Thursday. San Francisco sent cash considerations to the Astros in the deal. Brinson was also selected to the active major-league roster. The post-deadline deal for the former top prospect is allowed because Brinson wasn't on...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy