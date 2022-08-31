Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners
Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot
NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Seahawks Call on Trade for Jets WR Denzel Mims: NFL Tracker
Follow our live tracker as the team moves towards the 53-man limit. ... and more.
Texans Weren't Happy After Bengals Acquired Max Scharping From Them on Waivers
Houston was hoping to keep the former second-round pick
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination
In a recent ranking of the each NFL's teams offensive triplets of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, the Raiders were one of the best.
Bill Walton, Troy Aikman React to UCLA's Impending Move to Big Ten
The two Hall of Famers did not seem to be massive fans of the Bruins leaving the Pac-12 in 2024.
Josh Rosen Back With The Browns: NFL World Reacts
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen. Two days later, he rejoined the franchise. The Browns signed Rosen to their practice squad on Thursday. They also added defensive end Isaac Rochell to their practice squad. Rosen, the 10th overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, initially joined the...
ESPN
Fantasy football daily notes: Michel joins Chargers, Reagor traded to Vikings, Mack back with Texans
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: The Chargers boost their running back depth behind Austin Ekeler...
theScore
Zaidi: Giants would 'love' to have Pederson back in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are hoping their partnership with All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson lasts more than one season. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the club and Pederson have discussed a new deal to keep the 30-year-old in the Bay Area beyond the 2022 campaign. "We'd love to...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Deebo Samuel (knee) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Deebo Samuel (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice. Samuel has been unable to practice since Sunday after the 49ers' lead wideout suffered a bruise behind his knee. Expect the 26-year old versatile wideout to play in their Week One regular season opener against the Chicago Bears if he can participate in a few limited sessions before September 11th.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening
Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
College football expansion: Big Ten met with Washington, targeting 5 schools
The latest phase of college football expansion and realignment could involve the Big Ten again if the conference gets its way. The league is targeting four schools from the Pac-12 in addition to Notre Dame for further expansion, according to Action Network. This latest push comes after ...
Yardbarker
Browns Hosting OL Joe Haeg For Visit
Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season. The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract in 2020. He...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
theScore
Giants acquire former top prospect Brinson from Astros
The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson from the Houston Astros, the Giants announced Thursday. San Francisco sent cash considerations to the Astros in the deal. Brinson was also selected to the active major-league roster. The post-deadline deal for the former top prospect is allowed because Brinson wasn't on...
Landry Sustains Major Injury
The Tennessee Titans' leader in sacks each of the last three years won't get the opportunity to make it four straight after being hurt in practice.
AthlonSports.com
Titans Veteran Reportedly Suffered A Season-Ending Injury During Wednesday's Practice
The Tennessee Titans are currently making preparations for the fast-approaching 2022 season. Unfortunately, the AFC South franchise suffered a significant setback in practice this week. Veteran pass-rusher Harold Landry is going to miss the year with a significant injury. Landry reportedly suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice. The Titans...
