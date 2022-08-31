ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Salina Post

15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
ENID, OK
KWCH.com

Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Haysville medical clinic to shut down

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
NewsCow

Camper And SUV Collide On 160 West Of Winfield Tuesday Evening

An SUV, and a truck pulling a travel trailer collided in an accident Tuesday evening west of Winfield that closed U.S. 160 highway in that area for a time. Around 6:55 p.m., Vontress Tillis, 54, Wichita, was southbound on 21st Rd., also known as Cowley 3, in a silver 2018 Chevy truck pulling a 2010 Coachman travel trailer. She was attempting to turn east onto U.S. 160 from a stop sign.
WINFIELD, KS
WIBW

15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 5, has been indicted for murder. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on: One count of murder Two counts of first-degree assault One county of fourth-degree assault […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSN News

WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
WINFIELD, KS
KAKE TV

Campers celebrate the end of summer at Cheney State Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial last weekend of summer. Bonnie Joe Cox, a Sedgwick resident, is spending her holiday weekend at Cheney State Park. "We come out here and the guys sometimes will like watch a football game. We'll do crafts," she said. These are...
CHENEY, KS
KSN News

Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
WICHITA, KS

