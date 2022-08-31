Read full article on original website
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
WIBW
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
Update: Oklahoma man killed in Kansas crash
A single-vehicle crash in Sumner County killed one person on Tuesday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
KAKE TV
More than 100,000 Wichita drivers will have long detours every week for 14 months when Amidon Bridge closes
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A complete rebuild of one of the busiest bridges in Wichita will leave more than 100,000 people every single week with big detours. It's been getting people across the Arkansas river in west Wichita for decades. "I live so close without that bridge? How are you...
NewsCow
Camper And SUV Collide On 160 West Of Winfield Tuesday Evening
An SUV, and a truck pulling a travel trailer collided in an accident Tuesday evening west of Winfield that closed U.S. 160 highway in that area for a time. Around 6:55 p.m., Vontress Tillis, 54, Wichita, was southbound on 21st Rd., also known as Cowley 3, in a silver 2018 Chevy truck pulling a 2010 Coachman travel trailer. She was attempting to turn east onto U.S. 160 from a stop sign.
WIBW
15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 5, has been indicted for murder. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on: One count of murder Two counts of first-degree assault One county of fourth-degree assault […]
WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
KAKE TV
Campers celebrate the end of summer at Cheney State Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial last weekend of summer. Bonnie Joe Cox, a Sedgwick resident, is spending her holiday weekend at Cheney State Park. "We come out here and the guys sometimes will like watch a football game. We'll do crafts," she said. These are...
Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th
Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
KAKE TV
Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
Wichita man arrested after recording device discovered in bathroom
A Wichita man has been arrested after police say he hid a recording device in a home bathroom in the 9200 block of E. Harry.
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
