Franklin County, PA

Construction worker's body found after site collapse in Franklin County

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say the body of a worker was found in the rubble of a collapse at a construction site in Pennsylvania.

Trooper Megan Frazer said the body of the 30-year-old man was found at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the site of the Martin's Famous Potato Rolls plant in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

Frazer said the man worked for Wohlsen Construction, the general contractor at the site. His name wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives.

Franklin County dispatchers said about three 25-by 50-foot sections of concrete came down at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, PennLive.com reported . A storm was hitting the site at the time but officials said it's unclear whether the collapse was weather-related.

Police said a number of fire departments responded and were involved in rescue and then recovery efforts. Martin's spokesperson Julie Martin told PennLive that search-and-rescue teams were called in to conduct a thorough search in the hope that the missing worker might be alive in a void space in the collapse zone.

Chambersburg-based Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe Inc., which produces bread and rolls, broke ground late last year for the building, which officials said will include about 260,000 square feet of additional production capacity and a 16,000 square foot cold dock. Martin's said the expansion was needed to meet increased demand.

State police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.

PennLive.com

1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police

Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to Cold Springs Road in Adams County

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner has been called to the 2700 block of Cold Springs Road in Hamiltonban Township, Adams County. The incident was dispatched around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. State police say they found a 58-year old male deceased. According to state police, there are no signs of foul play.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Building In Taneytown

Damage is estimated at $400,000. Taneytown, Md. (NS) – A destructive fire in Taneytown is under investigation. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said on Tuesday, at around 7:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 6,000 block of Taneytown Pike for a building fire. At the scene, first...
TANEYTOWN, MD
FOX 43

Chambersburg standoff ends, one dog dead

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the active incident in the unit block of North 4th Street has come to an end. The incident was a reported standoff following a shooting. The suspect is reportedly in custody. Chambersburg police say Clifton Gatling shot at two dogs...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Morgan Messenger

State police arrest Michigan man on drug charges; seize marijuana

West Virginia State Police arrested a Michigan man on drug distribution charges following a traffic stop on Valley Road at Kyne Lane last Friday, August 26 at about 1 p.m. According to a criminal complaint filed in Morgan County Magistrate Court by Trooper S.M. Ward, officers observed a silver Nissan Altima with unknown and obscured temporary tags traveling south along U.S. 522, and initiated a traffic stop.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here. 
GRANTVILLE, PA
