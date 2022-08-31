ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
WHEC TV-10

Fallen officer remembered on anniversary of his death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday marks the eight-year anniversary of the passing of fallen Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. He was shot while pursuing a suspect on Hudson Avenue near Ernst Street on September 3, 2014. Pierson, a married father of two, died over an hour later at Rochester General Hospital. He was buried a week later at White Haven Memorial Park.
WHEC TV-10

Parolee convicted for fatal shooting on First Street in March 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is headed back to prison after a jury convicted him of fatally shooting one man and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was convicted on Tuesday for the murder of Roger Palmero. The unintended victim was shot and killed on First Street in Rochester on March 30, 2021.
WHEC TV-10

Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery at Luther Circle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at gunpoint. It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Luther Circle on South Plymouth Avenue, right across the river from the University of Rochester. Police say the victim was robbed of personal property at gunpoint. Fortunately, no...
CITY News

Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure

A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
News 8 WROC

14-year-old arrested in shooting of Rochester boy on Ringle St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old male was taken into custody Thursday after police identified him as the suspect in a shooting on Ringle Street that injured a 15-year-old boy Tuesday. On Tuesday, August 30, officers arrived at Ringle Street and found the teenager with one gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken […]
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
iheart.com

Another Homicide in Rochester

There is a report of another homicide in Rochester. A man was reported shot to death overnight at the parking lot near the Charlotte Pier. No one has been arrested. Police are still at the scene. It's the 53rd homicide in the city this year.
News 8 WROC

Rochester police searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester. Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home. Anyone with information […]
WHEC TV-10

Traffic stop leads to felony drug and gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – State Police arrested a woman Friday during a traffic stop for felony drug and gun charges. Police say it happened on Woodford Street, on the city’s north side. 38-year old Lauren Stubbs, of Rochester, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, and for intent...
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city’s east side Saturday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Iroquois Street. When police arrived they found a Rochester man in his 50s with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to recover.
News 8 WROC

Parolee found guilty in Rochester murder, attempted robbery cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested after a violent attempted robbery was found guilty Thursday. According to prosecutors, Robert Colon was arrested and charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery in April, 2021, after a shooting near Joseph Avenue in Rochester. Investigators determined Colon fatally shot Roger Palermo on March 30, 2021 along First […]
iheart.com

14-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting, 15-Year-Old Victim Still Critical

A 14-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that critically wounded a 15-year-old. It happened Tuesday evening on Ringle Street on Rochester's west side. Police say they've recovered the shotgun used in the shooting. The suspect was given an appearance ticket for Family Court. The victim remains in critical condition.
ROCHESTER, NY

