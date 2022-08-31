ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba to be transferred to world-class rehab center in Chicago

CHICAGO – A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida.Caleb Zieglebauer will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.He has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba.Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after, they noticed he had a fever.Caleb was then taken to a hospital by his family, where he has been since. Air ambulance company Jet ICU will transport Caleb and his family from Tampa, Florida to Chicago.A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover medical costs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Chicago, IL
Health
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amoeba#Diseases#General Health#Icu Jet
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
ABC News

Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away, fire officials said. The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy