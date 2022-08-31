Read full article on original website
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
Florida man obsessed with school shootings puts dead animals on Parkland memorial
A Florida man who authorities said had a "disturbing fascination with mass school shootings" was arrested after he allegedly left several dead animals on a memorial in Parkland, Florida.
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
Florida woman claims $2.3M ‘prize of a lifetime’ from Florida Lottery
A Florida woman won "the prize of a lifetime" playing the $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
ABC News
Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire
LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away, fire officials said. The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home...
fox13news.com
Couple helps non-profit provide self-rescue swim lessons after losing baby to drowning
TAMPA, Fla. - Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four in Florida, and it can happen in just a few seconds. After their 1-year-old named Aubrey drowned in the family pool in 2020, local couple Kristen and Matt Strojnowski are now helping other kids get self-rescue swim lessons.
