CHICAGO – A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida.Caleb Zieglebauer will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.He has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba.Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after, they noticed he had a fever.Caleb was then taken to a hospital by his family, where he has been since. Air ambulance company Jet ICU will transport Caleb and his family from Tampa, Florida to Chicago.A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover medical costs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO