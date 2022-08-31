Over Chinese objections, UN rights chief releases politically charged report on Xinjiang with minutes left in her term

A 23-year-old Trump supporter from Brooklyn caught on surveillance tape rifling through a senator’s office during last year’s riot at the Capitol offered a statement that, if you really squint at it, might resemble contrition. Francis Connor pleaded guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct charges in April for his role in the catastrophe. In a note flagged Monday by a CBS News reporter, he said he was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” “I entered the Capitol Building with zero harmful intent,” Connor said in the letter, addressed to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), “just curiosity as to...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO