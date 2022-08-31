Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
LOOK: ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Daring Outfit on Set
America’s Got Talent host was catching a lot of attention on her way to the set in Los Angeles recently. The 49-year-old model was spotted wearing a bustier and hot pants as she strolled to work. Check out photos from The Sun. Klum’s daughter Leni just turned 18 and...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Says He ‘Felt the Pressure’ During Live Show Performance
There’s no hotter country singer right now than Drake Milligan, the first selected finalist for America’s Got Talent. And yes, this young Texan was nervous before he stepped to the national stage this week to perform live. As the judges said, Milligan is a talented singer/songwriter. He’s charismatic...
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Heidi Klum on raising a blended family: 'It's never easy'
Heidi Klum is making it work. The 49-year-old supermodel is busier than ever, appearing as a judge in the latest season of "America's Got Talent" as a new season of her fashion show "Making the Cut" just kicked off on Amazon Prime on Friday, Aug. 19. But not only is...
Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse. The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
The View fans shocked as show announces epic ‘surprise’ ahead of its new season
THE VIEW has shocked fans by making a "surprise announcement" about the upcoming season. The show announced in its trailer that it is coming back a week earlier than expected. The trailer for the show's 26th season dropped earlier this week. "New views. New co-hosts. The countdown is on. @TheView...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Stars Chapel Hart Reveal They Nearly Didn’t Audition for the Show
Country trio Chapel Hart are the breakout stars of this season’s America’s Got Talent, but the group revealed they almost didn’t audition. Back in July, America’s Got Talent judges were blown away by Chapel Hart, a Mississippi-based country trio. They performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a contemporary version of Dolly Parton’s hit that topped the charts in 1974. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, as well as cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship
Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
America's Got Talent Country Singer Drake Milligan Explains Why He Didn't Decide To Quit After The Auditions
Simon Cowell wanted to know why country singer Drake Milligan didn't quit AGT, and Milligan has the answer!
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Reveals How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell’s ‘Unfair’ Rejection
Following her on-stage performance during “America’s Got Talent” Season 17’s live shows earlier this week, comedian contestant Lace Larabee recalled how Howie Mandel consoled her after Simon Cowell’s “unfair” rejection. PEOPLE reports that during Larabee’s performance, the “America’s Got Talent” judge hit his...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges
There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart’s Turn in the Semifinals, Will They Hit Like Drake Milligan?
Country music sensation Chapel Hart will compete in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent this week. And it begs the question, can this girl group from Mississippi do as well as a young Texan did last week?. Drake Milligan sizzled on AGT last Tuesday, performing the original song “Kiss...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
'AGT' results: Country star Drake Milligan learns fate, Simon Cowell 'upset' at shocking vote
The first live results show of this season of "America's Got Talent" saw Drake Milligan learn his fate and a shocking result that upset Simon Cowell.
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
