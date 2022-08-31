Read full article on original website
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
One dies in Raleigh motorcycle crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A person died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
Wolfspeed in Chatham, Meta in Durham?
Hey all! I’m Brian Gordon, and in this week’s Open Source, we asked Meta if they’re coming to Durham. Then we asked Wolfspeed if they’re coming to Chatham County.
cbs17
3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue
Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
visitraleigh.com
Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.: September 2022
Every two weeks, we send out a newsletter that includes the best of the best upcoming events. If you sign up for our E-magazine, you'll get those, plus all the latest insider content (the best al fresco dining in Raleigh, for example, or some of our favorite fall hiking spots).
WRAL
One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
cbs17
Here comes another: Developer plans new apartment building for DT Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A developer behind of Raleigh’s high-rise developments is announcing plans for another project. Kane Realty Corporation says they’ve submitted plans to the city for West End II. This will be their second. mixed-use development in the West End- adjacent to downtown Raleigh’s Warehouse...
cbs17
This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station fight, police say
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station altercation police said.
raleighmag.com
18 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 1–7
Find “everlasting light” at Walnut Creek as Grammy-winning rockers, well, rock out for their Dropout Boogie tour with special guest Band of Horses. walnutcreekamphitheatre.com. 9/1. Intocable. Intocable lands in Raleigh for the first time ever (!) for a fiesta of a show as part of their Modus Operandi...
When parents refused to send kids back to school amid COVID, this Triangle school sued
The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.
To honor Coach K, even the state’s highest-ranking UNC fan wears Duke blue
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wore a Duke blue tie to honor retired basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K only made one UNC joke.
thisisraleigh.com
September Events 2022: What’s happening in Raleigh this month?
I often feel conflicted when September arrives. I’m so overjoyed as I absolutely love Fall in Raleigh and all the fun that is to come between now and the holidays. But, it’s a month that also chips away a little at that joy because it means summer is on the way out. And I always love summer.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
What’s changed along Hillsborough Street? Use this interactive map to see
With so many changes over the past decade, it can be hard to remember exactly where old bars and restaurants once stood. See what was there then, and what’s there now.
Democratic candidate for state Senate can remain on ballot, NC Board of Elections decides
The board voted 3-2, with the Democratic majority voting to reverse a decision by the Currituck County Board of Elections which found there was “substantial evidence” of a violation.
