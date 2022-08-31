Testing and masking policies will stay the same, but changes are coming for distancing, quarantining and more.The Beaverton School District has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the coming school year, which will change rules about social distancing, quarantining and how families and staff are notified about the virus. Isolation practices will continue for students and staff who test positive for COVID, district officials say. Anyone who tests positive will not be able to return to school and must isolate at home for five days from when symptoms begin or from receiving a positive COVID test. The question came up in...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO