opb.org

Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Public Schools superintendent reinforces commitment to student safety

Thousands of students across Portland went back to school this week, and Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero spoke with KATU about the challenges facing the district this year. Managing COVID-19 is still at the forefront, as well as addressing mental health and learning loss. Another issue that's been plaguing...
PORTLAND, OR
Amazing Neighbors: Tualatin librarian is doing 'dream job'

Self-professed 'nerd' Kit Lorelied is in charge of the Tualatin Public Library's makerspace.When the Tualatin Public Library first received funding to create a mobile makerspace, Kit Lorelied recalls volunteering to be involved with the project. While that space wasn't as large as a full-fledged dedicated space, a $100,000 grant from the America's Best Communities contest allowed the library to fill a trailer with makerspace items. However, when Lorelied heard the library was planning a full-fledged separate space for creative endeavors — space set aside for creating both physical objects and digital media — their interest was piqued. "I got...
TUALATIN, OR
WWEEK

Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?

What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton updates COVID guidelines for 2022-23 school year

Testing and masking policies will stay the same, but changes are coming for distancing, quarantining and more.The Beaverton School District has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the coming school year, which will change rules about social distancing, quarantining and how families and staff are notified about the virus. Isolation practices will continue for students and staff who test positive for COVID, district officials say. Anyone who tests positive will not be able to return to school and must isolate at home for five days from when symptoms begin or from receiving a positive COVID test. The question came up in...
BEAVERTON, OR
Clackamas Review

Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support

Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Shattering the Stigma of Suicide

National Suicide Prevention Week begins on Sunday, September 4th and Georgena Eggleston wants to help shatter the stigma of suicide. The trauma specialist, grief guide and author of "A New Mourning" joined us to share her insights. Here are some upcoming events:. -National Suicide Prevention Week -- September 4th-10th. -International...
PORTLAND, OR
alamedahistory.org

Charles C. Rich 1881-1963

Architect Charles Clyde Rich was born in Metamora, Illinois on October 1, 1881, son of Albert and Mary Ellen Rich. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1906 with a bachelor’s of science degree in architecture and practiced briefly in Chicago. Charles C. Rich, from 1906 University of...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys

For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Metro says homeless service measure helps thousands

PORTLAND, Ore. — A controversial voter-approved measure, aimed at housing the homeless, is showing signs of success. The measure was passed in 2020, and the 1% tax on high earners was collected starting in July 2021. In one year's time, Metro said it has collected nearly $250 million and...
PORTLAND, OR

