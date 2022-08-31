Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Evergreen Public Schools see many changes as students return
Students returned to school this week at Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, and the district is seeing many changes this year.
opb.org
Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions
Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
Camas School District shifts COVID protocol as students return
The halls of Woodburn Elementary are alive again with the sounds of kids who have finally returned to full-time, in-person learning. But with the return to in-person learning comes new protocols.
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools superintendent reinforces commitment to student safety
Thousands of students across Portland went back to school this week, and Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero spoke with KATU about the challenges facing the district this year. Managing COVID-19 is still at the forefront, as well as addressing mental health and learning loss. Another issue that's been plaguing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazing Neighbors: Tualatin librarian is doing 'dream job'
Self-professed 'nerd' Kit Lorelied is in charge of the Tualatin Public Library's makerspace.When the Tualatin Public Library first received funding to create a mobile makerspace, Kit Lorelied recalls volunteering to be involved with the project. While that space wasn't as large as a full-fledged dedicated space, a $100,000 grant from the America's Best Communities contest allowed the library to fill a trailer with makerspace items. However, when Lorelied heard the library was planning a full-fledged separate space for creative endeavors — space set aside for creating both physical objects and digital media — their interest was piqued. "I got...
WWEEK
Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?
What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
Beaverton updates COVID guidelines for 2022-23 school year
Testing and masking policies will stay the same, but changes are coming for distancing, quarantining and more.The Beaverton School District has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the coming school year, which will change rules about social distancing, quarantining and how families and staff are notified about the virus. Isolation practices will continue for students and staff who test positive for COVID, district officials say. Anyone who tests positive will not be able to return to school and must isolate at home for five days from when symptoms begin or from receiving a positive COVID test. The question came up in...
Record number of 1st-year students withdraw from University of Portland, contributing to $13.4M shortfall
PORTLAND, Ore. — A near record number of first-year students signaled their intent to start classes at the University of Portland this fall, a seeming boon for the school after two years of small class sizes during the pandemic. But then a record number canceled their deposits. After originally...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support
Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
Portland's McDaniel High School among the first in nation to offer AP African American Studies course
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's high schools will be among a few dozen schools throughout the country to offer an advanced placement African American studies class as school resumes for the fall, according to Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. Leodis V. McDaniel High School will be one...
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
KATU.com
Shattering the Stigma of Suicide
National Suicide Prevention Week begins on Sunday, September 4th and Georgena Eggleston wants to help shatter the stigma of suicide. The trauma specialist, grief guide and author of "A New Mourning" joined us to share her insights. Here are some upcoming events:. -National Suicide Prevention Week -- September 4th-10th. -International...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
KOIN 6 Blitz Week 1 starts with Tualatin victory over Summit
Week 1 of high school football season is finally here, highlighted by a matchup between programs vying for a state title in their respective classifications.
alamedahistory.org
Charles C. Rich 1881-1963
Architect Charles Clyde Rich was born in Metamora, Illinois on October 1, 1881, son of Albert and Mary Ellen Rich. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1906 with a bachelor’s of science degree in architecture and practiced briefly in Chicago. Charles C. Rich, from 1906 University of...
WWEEK
State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys
For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
KXLY
Student killed, 2 others injured after brick column collapses at college campus
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One student has died and two others were injured Monday night when a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Just after 8:15 p.m., crews were called out to the reflecting pool at the college campus in the...
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
Portland saw hottest month on record in August. September’s outlook isn’t much better
August was the hottest month in Portland's history, records show.
KATU.com
Metro says homeless service measure helps thousands
PORTLAND, Ore. — A controversial voter-approved measure, aimed at housing the homeless, is showing signs of success. The measure was passed in 2020, and the 1% tax on high earners was collected starting in July 2021. In one year's time, Metro said it has collected nearly $250 million and...
Comments / 0