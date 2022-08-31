Read full article on original website
News Channel 3 assistant news director wins prestigious EMMY award
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3's assistant news director was awarded with one of the highest honors given by the Michigan EMMYs. Since 1995, Jon McCrary has been a leader in the newsroom, applying his years of experience to hard-hitting, quality-driven storytelling. His decades of guidance did not go...
More than 3,000 lab reports on THC toxicology samples may be inaccurate
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — About 3,250 lab reports on THC toxicology samples used for prosecutions might be inaccurate, according to the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division. It has not been confirmed whether any convictions could be overturned because of the problem, which state police said was caused by...
Gov. Whitmer asks big tech leaders to take more steps to protect data
LANSING, Mich. — Big tech leaders of Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft were sent a letter by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take additional steps to protect people's data and health data. “Every Michigander deserves privacy and control over their data, which includes so much personal information about our...
