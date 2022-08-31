ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

'Fair Share for Massachusetts' backs state ballot question one

By Alanna Flood
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group called ‘Fair Share for Massachusetts’, which backs state ballot question one, brought attention to their cause today by standing on a crumbling bridge in Springfield — hoping to get their point across.

Question 1, is one of three state ballot measures this year and if it passes it will increase the state income tax from 5 to 9 percent for income above $1 million dollars.

On Election Day, voters in Massachusetts will be asked to vote on question one – which proposed to increase the state income tax from 5 to 9 percent for income above $1 million dollars and dedicate this additional revenue to education and transportation purposes.


Supporters of question one met at bridge in Springfield in need of repair to underscore the need for this additional funding. “This bridge is very important and bridges like this throughout Springfield are important because they connect different neighborhoods to different services, so that’s why I support it. It’s only right that we give this money to give back to the citizens,” said Ethel Everett of Springfield.


Question 1 proponents add that it’s passage would also stimulate the economy with the addition of construction jobs. Opponents of question one say it’s not the wealthy that will be hit by this increase it’s the middle class.

Anything that nudges your household income over the million dollar threshold in a year – if you sell your home for example – would mean that you be taxed 80 percent more.

Dan Cence a spokesperson for Stop the Tax Hike amendment says “This is a middle class tax hike at the end of the day over 50 percent of those affected will only have it happen to them once. Things like selling a home, selling a family farm LLC’s.. those aren’t millionaires. People we spoke to support question one.”


“Well I think it would be fair. I would vote for that because the people on the bottom always carry the load for the people on the top, so if it’s going to even out a little bit I would support that,” said Valbert Johnson, of Springfield.

If passed, the changes to the tax would take effect on January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 13

trumper 2020
2d ago

They just passed a $2 trillion infrastructure bill. And if you raise taxes on millionaires they leave the state and take the jobs with them. I will be voting no on this bill

Reply
6
William Smith
2d ago

it will pass easily in this state. Democrats love to punish higher earners and their lower earning constituents are conditioned to begrudge higher earners. the state doesn't need more money, they need less frivolous spending.

Reply
4
poplar 42
2d ago

This has been tried twice before and failed because the real facts about it are the residents of the state house want to create a graduated income tax. We pay a.21¢ tax per gallon of gas. This will give more money to The Residents of The State House to spend on their staffing levels and pork projects. VOTE no on Question 1

Reply
3
 

WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
