Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?
Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
wutv29.com
Rain cancels Labor Day parade, but not union gathering in south Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The annual Labor Day parade in south Buffalo was canceled due to rain but it didn’t stop dozens of union workers from gathering in solidarity at Cazenovia Park. “Unfortunately, the rain put a damper on us, but it did not put a damper on the...
wellsvillesun.com
Voters of Scio NY to vote on $5.74 million dollar capital improvement project
Referendum will take place October 18 at the Rigby Gym. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Education of the Scio Central School District, Allegany County, New York, has scheduled a special meeting of the qualified voters of said District to be held in the Rigby Gym Foyer, 3968 Washington Street, Scio, New York, on October 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), with polls to be open between the hours of 12:00 p.m. (noon) and 8:00 p.m., for the purpose of voting upon the following proposition:
New gun legislation impacts ammunition sales
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New Yorkers may have seen a photo on social media gaining some traction, showing that the Cabela’s in Cheektowaga roped off its ammunition department with yellow tape. This raised questions about the future of ammunition sales in the state now that the new legislation is in effect.
WKBW-TV
What Western New York school districts are doing about the bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end and school starts back up, school districts across Western New York are dealing with a school bus driver shortage. "The district is anticipating a bus driver shortage to begin the school year," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, said.
Flash Flood Warning for parts of Western New York expires
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are multiple areas under a Flash Flood Warning across Western New York on this Labor Day. The warning is for parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties including Humphrey, Olean, Bolivar, Wirt, Cuba, Wellsville, Alma, Limestone, and Portville until 11:15 p.m. In a Flash Flood, it...
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
Researchers examining why menopause causes weight gain
Menopause is just a fact of life for women in their 40's and 50’s. But now Local researchers are learning more about the effects they feel.
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
Gas prices continue to drop in WNY over Labor Day weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 6 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.79, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
The Top 4 Things People Sneak Into Buffalo, New York From Canada
One of the great things about living in Buffalo and Western New York is our proximity to Canada and one of the largest cities in North America, Toronto, Ontario. From tourist attractions to restaurants, there is so much to do and see in southern Ontario. Just like there is so...
wellsvillesun.com
You can’t say you were not warned: NYS Troopers make multiple Labor Day DWI arrests
Effort to crack down was publicized in advance, some didn’t heed the warning…. On September 2, 2022, New York State Police were very clear with this press release headline: “State Police to crack down on impaired and reckless driving this Labor Day weekend.” However, motorists allegedly drove intoxicated just the same.
New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
wellsvillesun.com
Welcome to this secluded country retreat with breathtaking valley views in Lyndon NY, Cattaraugus County
Don’t miss the slideshow of this country estate near Cuba NY. A gravel drive leads off the paved road to this beautiful property with a main home, two cottages, a barn and two ponds. A charming cottage with a screened-in porch sits at the entrance of this property which has a kitchen, full bath, a wood stove and an outdoor shower. The main home sits back off the road and has an attached 2.5 car garage with a large covered porch. Endless views of the valley can be seen from several locations on the property and there is plenty of privacy. Features of this home and property include a newer roof, air conditioning, whole home humidifier, stereo/speakers throughout, heated garage, water to all buildings, and high-speed internet service.
Mange Coyote Gets Really Close To Home in Lancaster, New York
We saw something in the backyard that kind of worried us recently. My wife and I were casually cleaning up from lunch when we looked out our back window and saw this. About 25 feet away from our backyard we saw a coyote that was wandering around the backyard. The...
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
wellsvillesun.com
Update on horrific fatal accident on 417 as one teen died, one teen has been upgraded, link to GoFundMe accounts
A photo of Kayden Joseph Belleisle from the GoFundMe page. Three bystanders were struck by a car after a horrific accident on State Route 417 in Portville on Saturday at 1 a.m. An Olean teen died at the scene. A teenage girl who was in critical condition has been upgraded...
