Allegany County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?

Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties

While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Allegany County, NY
Allegany County, NY
Government
wellsvillesun.com

Voters of Scio NY to vote on $5.74 million dollar capital improvement project

Referendum will take place October 18 at the Rigby Gym. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Education of the Scio Central School District, Allegany County, New York, has scheduled a special meeting of the qualified voters of said District to be held in the Rigby Gym Foyer, 3968 Washington Street, Scio, New York, on October 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), with polls to be open between the hours of 12:00 p.m. (noon) and 8:00 p.m., for the purpose of voting upon the following proposition:
SCIO, NY
2 On Your Side

New gun legislation impacts ammunition sales

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New Yorkers may have seen a photo on social media gaining some traction, showing that the Cabela’s in Cheektowaga roped off its ammunition department with yellow tape. This raised questions about the future of ammunition sales in the state now that the new legislation is in effect.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WKBW-TV

What Western New York school districts are doing about the bus driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end and school starts back up, school districts across Western New York are dealing with a school bus driver shortage. "The district is anticipating a bus driver shortage to begin the school year," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, said.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For Homeowners In Western New York

It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day

Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
EAST AURORA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Welcome to this secluded country retreat with breathtaking valley views in Lyndon NY, Cattaraugus County

Don’t miss the slideshow of this country estate near Cuba NY. A gravel drive leads off the paved road to this beautiful property with a main home, two cottages, a barn and two ponds. A charming cottage with a screened-in porch sits at the entrance of this property which has a kitchen, full bath, a wood stove and an outdoor shower. The main home sits back off the road and has an attached 2.5 car garage with a large covered porch. Endless views of the valley can be seen from several locations on the property and there is plenty of privacy. Features of this home and property include a newer roof, air conditioning, whole home humidifier, stereo/speakers throughout, heated garage, water to all buildings, and high-speed internet service.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
RANDOLPH, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY

