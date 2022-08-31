Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Annual African Street Festival celebrates day two in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –An annual festival continues in east Jackson, bringing many from all over West Tennessee. It’s day two of the 32nd annual African Street Festival. Many people browsed what the vendors have to offer, from jewelry to skin care, art and more. One vendor says this is...
WBBJ
Day 1 of African Street Festival brings fun, culture to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual festival returns to east Jackson. The 32nd African Street Festival has returned to the Oman Arena. The festival has a variety of vendors for attendees to visit, from clothing, to jewelry, to art. Gates opened at 6 p.m., welcoming all walks of life. During...
WBBJ
The Wiz, Jr. hits the stage for one final performance
JACKSON, Tenn. –The Wiz Jr. has eased on down the road to the Ned McWherter stage. The play started on September 1st and will run until 7 tonight. There was a 2 o’clock showing earlier this afternoon that sold out completely. And if you are wanting to see...
WBBJ
Lane College plans two day gospel event
JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information from Lane College, a special two-day gospel event will be held at the college this month. The event will kick-off on Wednesday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m. with the Lane College Gospel Explosion featuring Lane College Gospel Choir – St. Paul CME Church.
WBBJ
Educator of the Week: Brooke Britt
It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week , brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Brooke Britt says she has always had a passion to teach math and change students perspectives on it, and that’s what she does at Lexington High School. “That’s...
WBBJ
Lifeline Blood Services announces drives for September 2022
First United Methodist Church – Paris 9/1/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Simmons Bank – Bolivar 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Decatur County Middle School – Parsons 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m....
WBBJ
Foster Family Fair coming to Jackson September 10 amid need for homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Foster Parent Association is hosting a foster family fair with a variety of members and associations involved in the community to support potential and current foster parents. Renae Adelsberger, President of the Madison County Foster Parent Association, shares the need for this fair.
WBBJ
Community fridges open at two locations in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community fridges are now open to the public in the Hub City. Many individuals have worked hard to get these fridges up and running to help their community. The ribbon cutting was held Thursday at the Jackson Area Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency (JACOA) at 900 East Chester Street.
WBBJ
Jason L. Twitchell, Jr.
Jason L. Twitchell, Jr., age 66, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Kim Morris Twitchell, departed this life Saturday, August 20, 2022. Jason was born July 1, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was employed as a first responder with the City of Memphis for 22 years and was an avid kayaker and bodybuilder who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Jason was a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved God, his wife, his country, his dogs and his church. His work ethic was admirable and he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Jason was one-of-a-kind and the memories he left will be treasured and stored in our hearts forever until we see him again!
WBBJ
Joy Emerson Graham Rosser
Joy Emerson Graham Rosser, Fayette County Historian, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home in Somerville, Fayette County, Tennessee on September 1, 2022. She was born August 12, 1926, on Ms. Frankie Graham’s farm about 5 miles East of Somerville on present-day Highway 64. Her parents were the late Charles Franklin Newfrey Graham and the late Lorene (Rene) Emerson Graham. Newfrey passed away on Christmas Day in 1934, and Rene passed away in February of 1999.
WBBJ
Alton Holmes
Alton Holmes, age 74, resident of Brighton, Tennessee, departed this life Friday, August 26, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee. Alton was born February 14, 1948 in Moscow, Tennessee to Sam Holmes and Savannah Culver. He was one of eleven siblings in Moscow. Alton worked as a sharecropper picking cotton and corn in his younger days. He developed master carpentry skills and could build or fix anything – there was no task that was too small. Alton was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Family and friends filled his heart with joy and if you needed him, he was there.
WBBJ
Downtown Brownsville to see improvements through $100k grant
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is preserving their history, one block at a time. The State of Tennessee provides grants to towns to preserve historical buildings in their downtown area. “Every two years we have what is called the Downtown Improvement Grant to try and improve, repair, and...
WBBJ
JMCSS family support team holds meet and greet
WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system’s support team is introducing themselves to local families. The Jackson-Madison County School System held a meet and greet at central office Thursday afternoon. It was an introduction so families can get to know members of the Social and Behavior Services...
WBBJ
Travelers react to prices at the pump as holiday weekend approaches
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Travelers are on the move with another holiday weekend right around the corner. Jane Knox, a frequent traveler, shares her excitement on how the decline of gas prices has impacted her traveling. “I have to use premium, so yes ma’am I am excited.” Knox states,...
WBBJ
Mrs. Samone Polk Brooks
Mrs. Samone Polk Brooks was born on May 16, 1967. She departed this life on August 28, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.
WBBJ
Arrive Alive Tour makes a stop at Lexington High School
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Arrive Alive Tour has been going to schools all over to let students drive in a vehicle simulator to let them know what it is like to drive under the influence. There is the option to simulate driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and...
WBBJ
Dorothy Morris Johnson
Dorothy Morris Johnson, age 71, a resident of Whiteville, TN passed away at her home on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Terry Logan officiating. Burial will follow at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
WBBJ
John Riley Barham
Funeral service for John Riley Barham, age 68, will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Next Level Church in Henderson, TN. Burial will follow in Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Henderson, TN. Mr. Barham died Friday, August 23, 2022 at Tennova Hospital in Cleveland, TN. Visitation...
WBBJ
2 arrested for Wednesday murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Tommy Taylor and a juvenile in the murder of Cameron Pirtle. Around 1:20 p.m. on August 31, 2022, officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the ER at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The victim was identified as 20-year-old...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/01/22 – 09/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
