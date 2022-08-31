ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University School of Medicine found that men with low testosterone were 2-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID. From the start of the pandemic, men seemed to get sicker from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SLU seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine booster trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University is seeking volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19. Researchers are currently enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a Phase 1 vaccine trial designed to test the safety, tolerability, and immune response to investigational second-generation COVID-19 vaccines. The study is enrolling people who have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Washington Missourian

New COVID vaccine available at Mercy next week

Mercy Hospital Washington is rolling out the newly modified COVID-19 booster vaccine that is designed to better protect against the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the modified vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the first new iteration of the COVID-19 vaccines since late 2020. Since those first vaccines, new variants, most notably the Omicron variant, have emerged that are more able to bypass the vaccine’s protection. This new vaccine aims to prevent that.
WASHINGTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About St. Louis Summer

It's hot. We're hot. You're hot. The humidity is making it way hotter. Can anyone turn the AC on? Will we get a flash flood that makes it cooler out but ruins our home in the next four hours? There's just so much that goes into summer in St. Louis that is downright annoying — and has potential to threaten our lives. Instead of being sad the long days are behind us, we should look forward to things we won't miss about summer in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis wins ‘Build Back Better Regional Challenge’ Grant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. “This was an opportunity for the city, the county and the region to come together and really go after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Linus Influenza#Diseases#Senior Health#General Health#Fall
5 On Your Side

Meteorological fall begins Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Meteorological fall is here! But, what does that mean, exactly? And why is there a different "fall" date than the first day of autumn? Record keeping purposes are really the main reason. Due to the position of Earth, the first day of autumn doesn't always fall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Garlic Fest comes back to St. Louis area for its 13th year

The St. Louis Garlic Fest featured various vendors, many garlicky foods, and several varieties of bulk garlic sold by the pound. Gateway Garlic Farms owner Mark Brown runs the festival. The location, Lamp & Lantern Village in Town and Country, Missouri, was new to the festival; it was previously hosted by the restaurant Iron Barley’s High Hog Ridge in High Ridge, Missouri. The change in location was due to the passing of Tom Coghill, the owner of the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NBC News

In St. Louis, a battle is brewing over police accountability

Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Driver crashes into tree in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An accident happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis. A driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. No injuries have been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy