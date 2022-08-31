Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
KMOV
Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University School of Medicine found that men with low testosterone were 2-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID. From the start of the pandemic, men seemed to get sicker from...
KMOV
SLU seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine booster trial
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University is seeking volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19. Researchers are currently enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a Phase 1 vaccine trial designed to test the safety, tolerability, and immune response to investigational second-generation COVID-19 vaccines. The study is enrolling people who have...
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
Washington Missourian
New COVID vaccine available at Mercy next week
Mercy Hospital Washington is rolling out the newly modified COVID-19 booster vaccine that is designed to better protect against the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the modified vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the first new iteration of the COVID-19 vaccines since late 2020. Since those first vaccines, new variants, most notably the Omicron variant, have emerged that are more able to bypass the vaccine’s protection. This new vaccine aims to prevent that.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About St. Louis Summer
It's hot. We're hot. You're hot. The humidity is making it way hotter. Can anyone turn the AC on? Will we get a flash flood that makes it cooler out but ruins our home in the next four hours? There's just so much that goes into summer in St. Louis that is downright annoying — and has potential to threaten our lives. Instead of being sad the long days are behind us, we should look forward to things we won't miss about summer in St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis wins ‘Build Back Better Regional Challenge’ Grant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. “This was an opportunity for the city, the county and the region to come together and really go after...
KMOV
Travelers prepare for delays out of St. Louis airport ahead of Labor Day Weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Many people are heading out of town on Friday for Labor Day weekend. This summer has been full of delays at airports across the country and on Friday, a handful of flights were delayed from Lambert International Airport. Shannah Riley is flying to Atlanta for Labor...
Meteorological fall begins Thursday
ST. LOUIS — Meteorological fall is here! But, what does that mean, exactly? And why is there a different "fall" date than the first day of autumn? Record keeping purposes are really the main reason. Due to the position of Earth, the first day of autumn doesn't always fall...
Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...
Alestle
Garlic Fest comes back to St. Louis area for its 13th year
The St. Louis Garlic Fest featured various vendors, many garlicky foods, and several varieties of bulk garlic sold by the pound. Gateway Garlic Farms owner Mark Brown runs the festival. The location, Lamp & Lantern Village in Town and Country, Missouri, was new to the festival; it was previously hosted by the restaurant Iron Barley’s High Hog Ridge in High Ridge, Missouri. The change in location was due to the passing of Tom Coghill, the owner of the restaurant.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 2 to September 4
Festivals abound this weekend
Magic Chef Mansion hosts self-guided tours Saturday, Sept. 3
ST. LOUIS – One of St Louis’ most impressive mansions opens for self-guided tours this Saturday. The Magic Chef Mansion was built in 1908 on Russell Boulevard near the South Grand Water Tower. In recent years, Owner Shelley Donaho has offered tours to help fund the 12,000-foot old world estate.
Free lunches threatened at St. Louis Catholic schools after memo
Catholic schools around the St. Louis area could soon decide whether drop out of a USDA nutrition program.
KMOV
Dog helps woman through battle with cancer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local woman was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. An unlikely friendship with a dog has helped her through tough times.
KMOV
St. Louis to be represented on international stage as NASA prepares for Artemis launch
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As NASA prepares for a second launch attempt of its Artemis generation rocket, scientists, engineers and manufacturers from St. Louis will be well represented. Sean Fuller, Gateway Program Manager for International Partners, has more than two decades of experience with NASA. He’s also a 1992...
In St. Louis, a battle is brewing over police accountability
Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.
Jay's International Gets a Face Lift
The South Grand mainstay could be called "Trader Jay's" after new floor and other updates, owners joke
Driver crashes into tree in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An accident happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis. A driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. No injuries have been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
St. Louis Standards: Ruiz Is a North-County Tradition
The Florissant mainstay has been a must-visit destination for Mexican fare since 1966
