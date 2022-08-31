HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is on life support following an assault Thursday morning in Houghton. According to the Houghton Police Department, officers were called to the townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex, at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police found a 24-year-old L’Anse man was severely beaten and unconscious. He was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage and later airlifted to UP Health System - Marquette.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO