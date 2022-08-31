Read full article on original website
WLUC
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
wnmufm.org
Bridge work slated for next week in Delta County
ESCANABA, MI— A lane on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek south of Escanaba will be closed for a couple of days next week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin bridge maintenance on Tuesday. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place.
WLUC
Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
WLUC
Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory Discontinued In Northtown Escanaba
Residents living in the area of the 1200 block, 1300 block, and 1400 block of Stephenson Avenue with expanded area including 900 thru 1100 blocks of Stephenson Avenue, 1702 9th Avenue North, and 913, 915, 917, 919 Sheridan, please be advised that the boil water advisory is NO LONGER REQUIRED.
WLUC
Marquette’s ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’ begins Friday, Sept. 9
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling...
WLUC
Lane closure at M-35 bridge to effect Escanaba traffic
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane...
WLUC
4 paddle boarders safe after being stranded on Marquette’s Picnic Rocks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four paddle boarders are safe after becoming stranded on Picnic Rocks in Marquette Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., a TV6 reporter on scene witnessed emergency personnel rescuing the four paddle boarders using a Marquette Fire Department jet ski. One of the paddle boarders told TV6′s reporter...
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 6:15 a.m.: The search is now over, boats are out of the water at Marquette’s Upper Harbor and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no concern at this time; the boater was fishing and found safe. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
wnmufm.org
Victim in house explosion identified
HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have identified the woman killed in a Hancock Township house explosion Tuesday morning. The Houghton County Sheriff's Office says Deborah Mann, 64, died in the explosion and subsequent fire at a residence on M-203 north of McLain State Park. Mann was Coordinator for the Hancock...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Family Donates To Dead River Community Forest
The Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC) is pleased to announce that Mark and Christine Troudt recently made a $25,000 gift for the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) for the Dead River Community Forest through the Mark and Christine Troudt Donor Advised Fund, which is administered by the Community Foundation. Founded in 1988, CFMC collaborates with donors to establish charitable funds and support nonprofit organizations through a variety of grant-making efforts.
WLUC
Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
radioresultsnetwork.com
VA Promotes September AS National Suicide Prevention Month
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will conduct programs throughout the month to promote education and bring awareness to this dire situation. One such program being conducted for the second year, and on a grander scale than last, is the origami crane...
Woman, 64, dies in Upper Peninsula house explosion
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a house explosion in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that a 64-year-old female was pronounced dead following the incident on M-203 in Hancock Township around 9 a.m. on Monday. She has not been identified. The woman’s husband was able...
WLUC
Police: L’Anse man severely beaten at townhouse, Houghton man arrested
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is on life support following an assault Thursday morning in Houghton. According to the Houghton Police Department, officers were called to the townhouses on Arbor Way, across from the Arbor Green apartment complex, at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police found a 24-year-old L’Anse man was severely beaten and unconscious. He was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System - Portage and later airlifted to UP Health System - Marquette.
WLUC
Negaunee Farmers Market returns with new downtown location
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Farmers Market is up and running with a new location. Due to construction, the market has moved downtown off Iron Street. Vendors Wednesday afternoon braved some blustery winds to set up with displays. Handcrafted items and fresh, locally grown produce and jams are just some of the items you can find at the farmers market.
wnmufm.org
Wells home goes up in flames
WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI— A house in Wells Township suffered major damage in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Escanaba Public Safety officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a residence on South 2nd Street and found it completely engulfed. Officers quickly deployed attack lines and extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Portion South 14th Street Closed Due To Water Main Break
Starting Thursday, September 1st, South 14th Street from Ludington Street to entire intersection of 1st Avenue South will be closed to all through traffic until the work is completed. This closure is due to repair of a main break. There will be disruption of water service and those affected have...
UPMATTERS
Wells Twp. house suffers major damage in house fire
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety was called out to a house fire on 6369 South 2nd Street in Wells Township. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officers deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire. No one was...
