On this day: Thompson passes; Russell signs; Tsioropoulos, Gotham born

Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images

On this day in Boston Celtics history, small forward Lou Tsioropoulos was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, in 1930.

Tsioropoulos played his college basketball with the University of Kentucky, where he was involved in a point-shaving scandal with future Celtics teammate Frank Ramsey and Cliff Hagan.

The scandal didn’t deter Boston from drafting not only Tsioropoulos but Ramsey and Hagan as well in the 1953 NBA draft. After the trio completed their final season with Kentucky (they were eligible for the draft because the three had graduated, but they returned to play one more season with UK), Tsioropoulos joined the Air Force and joined the team afterward in 1956.

The Lynn native played three seasons for the Celtics, winning a championship in two of them (1957 and 1959), averaging 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in his time with Boston.

It is also the birthday of Boston Celtics chief operating officer Rich Gotham, who was born this day in 1964 in Norwood, Massachusetts.

A graduate of Providence College with a degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing, Gotham made a career working in several executive capacities for internet media company Lycos before joining the Celtics as executive vice-president of sales, marketing and corporate development.

Members of the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics kneel as late Georgetown Hoyas coach John Thompson is remembered before game two of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It is also the date of former Celtics center and coaching legend John Thompson’s passing in 2020.

Born on Sept. 2, 1941, in Washington, D.C., Thompson played his college ball with the Providence College Friars, from whom he was drafted 25th overall in the third round of the 1964 NBA draft (there were fewer teams and many more rounds in that era).

11/12/1984 President Reagan Patrick Ewing and John Thompson during a photo op for the cover of Sports Illustrated in the Map Room

He played just two seasons with Boston before retiring as a player in 1966, having won a championship in each season with the Celtics.

But the future for which we remember his remarkable career in basketball had just begun. Thompson became a coaching giant at Georgetown, changing the careers of countless players and being elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a coach in 1999.

AP Photo

Last but not least, it is also the date that legendary Boston big man Bill Russell signed a contract with the team in 1957.

Russell had not been able to join Boston until December of 1956 due to his commitment to play for the United States in the Olympics that year. He signed a deal with the Celtics at the end of the offseason after his rookie season with Boston.

