Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
NBC Chicago
PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society
Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Minding your lights as birds begin to migrate
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Fall migration has begun in Chicago, but birds can get confused by light and windows. Turning off the lights after 11 p.m. and drawing blinds can help.
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest
WGN’s Marcella Raymond gives us a sneak peak at the Great American Lobster Fest that is coming to Navy Pier this weekend. It’ll be full of entertainment, food and of course, lobster.
Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda
WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
tinybeans.com
Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago
Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
New bill cracking down on street racing targets spectators as well as drivers
A new proposed law would make taking part in dangerous driving and street shutdowns a felony -- and not just for the drivers.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
wlsam.com
Support Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont
Support the Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont. Alderman Matt O’Shea joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why being a police officer is the most difficult job in America, the new ‘Day of Rest’ ordinance for CPD Officers, and what is being done to reverse CPD’s staffing crisis.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
PLANetizen
Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration
Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
Chicago family robbed and attacked by group of teens near train station
A Chicago family was robbed and attacked near a CTA station on the city's South Side on Monday. Police say that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a family including a mother, 43, a daughter, 23, and godson, 18 were walking in the area of the 95th Street Red Line Station, according to FOX 32.
nypressnews.com
Chicago, Elmhurst police search focused around Columbus Park in Austin | Watch Live
CHICAGO (WLS) — Investigators with the Elmhurst Police Department and Chicago Police Department were seen combing the area around a park on the city’s West Side Thursday afternoon. Video from Chopper7 shows police searching along Interstate 290 and several investigators fanned out across Columbus Park, which includes a...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Once again, car-centric streets contribute to death of a child on a bike, Julian Medina, 14
This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
