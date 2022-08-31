ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society

Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner

CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
CERRO GORDO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Minding your lights as birds begin to migrate

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Fall migration has begun in Chicago, but birds can get confused by light and windows. Turning off the lights after 11 p.m. and drawing blinds can help.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
WGN News

Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
WAUCONDA, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doggie
tinybeans.com

Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago

Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
wlsam.com

Support Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont

Support the Chicago Police Department on September 5th at Zanies Rosemont. Alderman Matt O’Shea joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why being a police officer is the most difficult job in America, the new ‘Day of Rest’ ordinance for CPD Officers, and what is being done to reverse CPD’s staffing crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration

Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Once again, car-centric streets contribute to death of a child on a bike, Julian Medina, 14

This has been a terrible summer for traffic violence against kids in Chicago and its suburbs. From June through last week, at least six children had been fatally struck by drivers while walking, waiting for a bus, riding a scooter, or bicycling: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; Zain Jaber, 14; and Angela Short, 14. Sadly last Sunday evening, August 28, a seventh name was added to that list, 14-year-old Julian Media, struck and killed by a motorist as he bicycled home to his home in southwest-suburban Countryside.
COUNTRYSIDE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy