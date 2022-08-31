Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Jack Harbold
Jack Harbold, 86, a longtime resident of Trinity, NC, formerly of Dover Plains, NY and Big Dam, PA, died on Monday August 29, 2022 at the Westwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Archdale, NC. Jack worked as a farmer for many years on multiple farms throughout the Eastern Dutchess, NY area including Wethersfield Estate and Bel-aire Farm in Amenia, NY and Ten Mile River Farm in Dover Plains, NY. Born on December 6, 1935 in Big Dam, PA, he was the late son of Raymond and Emma (Yost) Harbold. He is survived by three sons: Jack Harbold Sr. (Marge) of Whitney Point, NY; Jim Harbold of Dillsburg, PA and Scott Boardman (Jessica) of Amenia, NY; three grandchildren Jack Harbold Jr., Jamie Harbold Kenyon and Jase Boardman and six great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Vivian Lee, who resides in Trinity, NC; his brother, Fred Harbold (Shirley) of Dover Plains, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. He also had many children that were not “his,” but who he considered his own and loved them as such: Gary Boardman (Mandy), Bill Boardman (Cheryl), Toby Boardman (Cindy), Lindy Thorn (Tim), Tammy (Tony) Downs, Nancy Lee (John), Sheila Lee, along with their children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Phil Harbold; two sons, Raymond “Chuck” Boardman and Randy Lee and daughter-in-law, Melinda McGee. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services and burial will be held at the Barrens Salem Union Cemetery, Dillsburg, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Amenia Fire Company, 36 Mechanic St., Amenia, NY 12501.
Central Maine Man Saves Home With Garden Hose
Like something out of a movie, or a sitcom, a Central Maine man released saved his home from burning down by fighting the fire with a garden hose. Thanks to the man's quick thinking, he was able to prevent serious damage to the home. According to the KJ, on Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Hudson Valley
ALBANY – You don’t hear much on a daily basis about COVID-19, but the virus is still very much alive. Three more people in the Hudson Valley died from the disease on Wednesday, according to the latest reporting from the state Health Department. One person in each county...
Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat
There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan Thursday. They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends. Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at St. Augustine Church in Augusta. The funeral will take place...
wabi.tv
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
lcnme.com
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
WPFO
Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake
A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
WMTW
Body found off Freeport believed to be that of a missing New Gloucester man
FREEPORT, Maine — Police say a body has been recovered that they believe is that of a missing man from New Gloucester. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce tells WMTW that the body, believed to be that of Seth Vosmus, 34, was recovered around noon on Wednesday near Little Mosher Island off the coast of Freeport. His death was not considered suspicious in any way. The medical examiner's office still needs to confirm the identity of the body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
rvbusiness.com
Spacious Skies Campgrounds Add Riverside Retro Rental Units
BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. – There’s always a certain amount of nostalgia involved in a campground visit, and Spacious Skies Campgrounds is taking that feeling to the next level by adding overnight accommodations in retro-style trailers to its campgrounds, according to a release. Now available in four of the company’s...
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
WMTW
Motorcyclist killed in Waterville crash with KVCAP van
One person is dead after a crash in Waterville. Officials tell our media partners at WABI that it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of College Avenue and Hazelwood Avenue. Officials say a Kennebec Valley Community Action Program van collided with a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle...
Comments / 0