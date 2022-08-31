ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Indiana Business
City
Albany, IN
wdrb.com

Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend. The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers. There will also be a vendor village with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Customers line up for final day of business at New Albany craft store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of customers lined up outside a southern Indiana craft store closing its doors after more than 30 years. More than 500 people were waiting in line at Ben Franklin Crafts and Framing in New Albany when the doors opened at 9 A.M. Wednesday to take advantage of some good deals. The final liquidation included everything in the store as well as shelves and fixtures. Everything is 20% - 70% off.
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquidation#Transgender#Linus Business
wdrb.com

Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 9/1/22

Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves. Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. Updated: 13 hours ago. “This is a monument to that great...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Wave 3

Him & Her Boutique opens in Louisville Paddock Shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular New Albany boutique made its way to Louisville. There was a ribbon cutting Thursday for Him & Her Boutique’s new store at the Paddock Shops on Summit Plaza Drive. “In our six years of building the Him & Her brand, we have created...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a building of an apartment complex in eastern Louisville Metro has displaced a number of tenants from their units. Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown and St. Matthews were called to Laurie Vallee Road in La Fontenay Apartments. Deputy Chief Kent Kruer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: ‘Quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic changed how people looked at their home and work life balance and had many people talking about “quiet quitting,” basically doing work that’s required, but not going overboard for their company. Now, social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WorldFest closes early due to inclement weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WorldFest has closed early Saturday evening due to inclement weather. According to Louisville Metro Special Events, officials decided to close early and they hope everyone will be ready to come back Sunday at 11:00a.m. To stay up to date on WorldFest, you can follow them on...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy