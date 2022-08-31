Read full article on original website
Friday Night Lights: Week 3
YUMA Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Week three of high school football brought some new teams into the conversation, steering the new season into full blast. Calexico, Imperial and Vincent Memorial all roughed up their opponents to continue a perfect start to 2022. Meanwhile, the Shamrocks of Yuma Catholic and the Gila Ridge Hawks made statements in their openers.
CBS 13 SPORTSCAST: Thursday night lights, Yuma takes on Kofa, and Arizona Western takes the pitch
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Week two of football action in the Desert Southwest, two Yuma teams facing off in an early season rivalry, and Arizona Western women's soccer hosts Yavapai. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
Shamrocks pursuing gold in 2022, aiming to bring home another state title
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a program that sets the bar high, with expectations through the roof each season - eight years could feel like an eternity without lifting the trophy in the final game. Well, that is the feeling within one of the most prestigious and tradition-based football...
Brawley runs out of juice, loses offensive battle with high powered University City
BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Despite a first half dogfight, the Brawley Wildcats could not come up with an answer in the second half of a star-studded game under the lights on Thursday. In a game where the Wildcats welcomed the University City Centurions, they looked to heal their wounds...
2022 Prep Football Preview: San Pasqual Warriors looking to bring home wins this season
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Pasqual football team is looking to finally turn things around this season after only playing in five games last year due to both issues with covid and not having enough players. After being on staff for ten years, Manny Sanchez is now head...
Arizona Western Women’s Soccer defeats Yavapai 3-1
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College Women's Soccer took down Yavapai 3-1 on Thursday night at Matador Field. The Matadors looked to continue their run of dominance over Yavapai, as they took down the Roughriders 9-0 in last year's Region One championship. The first half ended with AWC...
NBC 11 Sports: Shamrocks hang on versus Central
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks needed five set against the Central Spartans to claim their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Gila Ridge fell on the road in straight sets to Sunnyslope. Bella Decorse had 4 solo blocks for the Hawks and Laci Haxton added two. Gila Ridge hosts Camelback this evening.
El Centro, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro. The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. The Gila Ridge High School football team will have a game with Southwest High School - El Centro on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00.
2022 prep football preview: Imperial Tigers
Coach David Shaw says it will come down to how bad his guys want it. The Imperial Tigers finished last season with a record of 6 in 4, but this year Coach David Shaw says it's more than just about winning games. "I know you are going to be on...
Dove hunting season helps Imperial County’s economy
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hunting season doesn't only bring hunters to the imperial valley but also contributes to helping the economy. Tarek Danaf gets ready for a long morning, he's one of hundreds of hunters who came to the imperial valley this week for one thing. "We are just...
The heat will continue for our upcoming weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Tracking more moisture and you will feel it. Dew points will be in the 70s and 60s until tomorrow with a little relief on Sunday. An Excessive Heat Warning has been EXTENDED until 8 pm Tuesday for Imperial counties for afternoon highs reaching 110+, so if you are traveling this weekend you won't be able to beat the heat.
Kofa recommends Pablo Cota for new head football coach
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Kofa Kings head into Friday night's football season opener without a true head coach. Alfonzo Brown who spent six season at Gila Ridge was named Kofa's head coach in April and recently was let go due to personnel issues. "That's all I...
Yuma dove hunters have a successful start to the 2022 season
Jeff and his dog Zeus scouted out a hunting spot just days before the season opened, and there were plenty of doves to go around. The post Yuma dove hunters have a successful start to the 2022 season appeared first on KYMA.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat to continue into holiday weekend for the Imperial Valley
While temps go back to average for the Yuma area, the Imperial Valley has their excessive heat warning extended to Tuesday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure situated across the western United States will continue to result a prolonged period of hot temperatures across the area into at least the first half of next week, with many lower desert communities likely eclipsing the 110 degree mark. With high pressure in place, thunderstorm chances will remain low most days and affect primarily the higher elevations of Arizona. However, strong thunderstorm wind gusts could still descend out of the high terrain toward the lower.
Excessive heat arrives back in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The heat is back with afternoon highs reaching hotter than our seasonal average of 106 for the next few days. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Yuma counties until 8 pm Wednesday. For Imperial counties, an Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect...
Yuma apprehensions rising in August
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Apprehensions in Yuma rose in August according to Chief Patrol Officer Chris Clem. He says agents are averaging over 5,000 apprehensions a week, and encountered over 300 unaccompanied children at the border. The Yuma Sector already hit a record year for apprehensions, seeing a 200%...
EXCLUSIVE: New Fire Chief in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has promoted Dustin “Dusty” Fields to Chief of the Yuma Fire Department. Fields has 31 years of experience in the fire service, with 28 of those at YFD. He has been serving as YFD’s Assistant Fire Chief for the...
Starting the month of September hotter than normal
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is September 1st and that means today is the first day of Meteorological Fall. An Excessive Heat Warning stays in effect for Imperial counties until 8 pm Monday. Dangerous temperatures will extend through our Labor Day weekend for both Yuma and Imperial counties with...
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:38AM MST until September 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to. * WHERE…In Arizona, Parker. In California, Joshua Tree National. Park, eastern Riverside County, and the Imperial VAlley. including the city of El Centro. * WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps.
Luskin Orthopaedic Institute Assumes Control of Calexico Clinic
CALEXICO — Its address and name may have recently changed, but the mission of the orthopedic clinic that has operated for more than half a century in Calexico remains the same. Now known as the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children and located just a block away from its former...
