Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters

Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo

Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Super Mini-Con set for October

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more The event […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Trails at PD Canyon likely to remain closed for holiday weekend

CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post from Palo Duro Canyon Sate Park, as of Saturday, September 3, trails at Palo Duro Canyon remain closed due to the recent rainfall and flooding. Officials stated that trails will likely remain closed through the holiday weekend. They will provide updates on their Facebook page when conditions change. […]
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?

Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
PHILLIPS, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

