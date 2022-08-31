Read full article on original website
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
Win Tickets to See Wade Bowen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is just around the corner, and this year it's got some fun things happening. This year at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair they introduced a new concert series called Dancin' in the Dirt. According to Brady Ragland with the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, We're going to unveil a...
Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters
Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
Evictions are on the rise, according to Potter County officials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Potter County, there has been an increase in evictions. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Debbie Horn said the main factor for evictions is nonpayment of rent and breach of contract. Constable Precinct One Darryl Wertz said in 2021, he brought in $61,000 in revenue with civil […]
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo
Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
Amarillo Super Mini-Con set for October
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more The event […]
Great News If You Want Fresh Veggies. Amarillo Has Gardens.
I recently came across a post on social media asking about community gardens. I'd heard about them, but didn't know we had any in the Amarillo area. The great news is that there are some community gardens in the Amarillo area, helping residents get access to healthy food and learn how to grow their own.
Trails at PD Canyon likely to remain closed for holiday weekend
CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post from Palo Duro Canyon Sate Park, as of Saturday, September 3, trails at Palo Duro Canyon remain closed due to the recent rainfall and flooding. Officials stated that trails will likely remain closed through the holiday weekend. They will provide updates on their Facebook page when conditions change. […]
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
Dalhart High School hosts Candlelight Vigil Sunday
Update: Sept. 5 The full recording of the Dalhart High School Student Council Candlelight Vigil can be viewed below: Update: 2:40 p.m. According to a Dalhart High School Facebook post, the Student Council will be hosting a Candlelight Vigil at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Memorial Stadium to honor the life of Yahir Cancino. DHS […]
Amarillo Has Too Many Coffee Shops! Actually, It Doesn’t.
I know it seems that every time we see a new building begin in Amarillo, it's a coffee shop that's invading the area. Scooters and Dutch Bros. are the latest to start popping up on what "seems" to be every corner of the city. It's something I hear constantly. "Another...
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
GOOD NEWS: How a humble custodian can leave fond memories with those around her
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students carry fond memories of special teachers, coaches, and counselors when they leave high school. In one of our area high schools, however, students may look back and remember a special custodian. It is pretty routine to see a custodian in the commons area of...
An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
Will Someone Tell Me What’s Going On With Amarillo’s Biti Pies?
Ever since moving to Amarillo, I've seen them around town. Every time you'd go into a Pak-A-Sak, they were there tempting you from behind a mini-fridge door. That is, until recently. Will someone please tell me what is going on with Biti Pies in Amarillo?. The Cute Little Pies I...
What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?
Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
