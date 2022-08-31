Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?
UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
UFC Paris Results & Highlights: Gane TKOs Tuivasa
UFC Paris took place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event saw native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker met Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Whittaker’s Decision Win At UFC Paris
Former champion Robert Whittaker reminded everyone that he’s still one of the world’s top middleweights with his decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris. Competing in the co-main event of the UFC’s first trip to France, Whittaker appeared to have the support of the crowd from the moment he made his walk to the cage.
Laura Sanko Explains How Close She Is To Making UFC History
Laura Sanko is breaking barriers as a UFC commentator. There are many moving parts that go into a UFC production. From the athletes to the commentators, to all the people behind the scenes, it all works perfectly in order. For the UFC Contender Series, Laura Sanko has played a part in that production since the beginning. She alongside Dan Hellie and Brendan Fitzgerald has been calling the fights since 2017.
Former UFC Veteran Ben Rothwell Gets First BKFC Assignment
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell will face Bare Knuckle FC veteran Bobo O’Bannon in his BKFC debut on October 1st. News of the Rothwell/O’Bannon matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting. Rothwell signed with BKFC following a long tenure in the UFC earlier this year. He was supposed...
MMA Twitter Reacts To Roman Kopylov’s Walk-Off UFC Paris KO
UFC middleweight Roman Kopylov earned the biggest win of his career at UFC Paris against Alessio Di Chirico on Saturday. Kopylov and Di Chirico fought on the main card of UFC Paris in a matchup of two middleweights desperately needing a win. Both fighters suffered tough defeats in the last appearances in the Octagon.
UFC Paris Performance Bonus Winners
By all accounts, the UFC’s first trip to France appears to have been a success. The card provided some great action and finishes, not to mention the fact that local fighters went a perfect 5-0 on the night. With plenty of impressive performances to choose from, the card’s two...
Adesanya Explains How Tuivasa Should Approach Gane Headliner
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has assessed what heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa has to do to combat Ciryl Gane’s style. This week, the #3-ranked Tuivasa is in Paris, France, looking to continue his fine resurgence inside the Octagon, which has seen him rebound from a three-fight skid with an entertaining five-fight win streak, the victims of which were Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and Derrick Lewis.
Watch: MMA Fighter Throws Knee To Chin For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter Dzhaddal Alibekov saw an opening late in his fight against Mukhitdin Kholov and made the most of it at ACA 143. Just a fight after a spinning wheel kick knockout, Alibekov and Kholov went to battle in a bantamweight matchup on the ACA 143 prelims. The two bantamweights entered the cage with a similar amount of fighting experience but were on two different trajectories following their recent performances.
Twitter Reacts To Nathaniel Wood’s Win Over Charles Jourdain
Nathaniel Wood passed his latest test at a new weight class against Charles Jourdain to kick off the main card at UFC Paris. Wood used timely striking and his wrestling to stifle Jourdain’s advances throughout their three-round fight. While Jourdain had his fair share of moments, Wood was able to control the pace and frustrate Jourdain.
Darren Till Hits Back At Marvin Vettori’s “Irrelevant” Remarks
Darren Till has responded to former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori’s dismissal of him at UFC Paris media day. Till is on the comeback trail as he prepares for his UFC return following an injury that forced him out of UFC London in July. He’s anticipating two fights by the end of 2022 as he attempts to work his way back into the middleweight title picture.
MMA Fighters React To Ciryl Gane Knocking Out Tai Tuivasa
Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane put the home crowd into a frenzy with a knockout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Gane and Tuivasa squared off in the UFC Paris headliner on Saturday. The two heavyweights promised to put on a show, and they delivered in a big way.
Tai Tuivasa Makes Major Announcment About His Beer Company
Tai Tuivasa made a major announcement about his beer company during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of UFC Paris. Tuivasa has been using his newfound stardom to build a brand for his people “from the area” of Western Syndey. Tuivasa rocketed to stardom after folding Greg Hardy like a lawn chair at UFC 264. However, it was the unique celebration that captured the masses.
Georges St-Pierre Will Preside Over The 2022 SPORTEL Awards
Former UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre has been granted a new role. For years Georges St-Pierre was at the top of the UFC. Even in his retirement, he is still thought of as one of the best fighters to have ever lived. He has found success following his fight career in both health and fitness and in Hollywood, starring in some blockbuster films.
Luke Rockhold Teases Uncertainty Surrounding UFC Retirement
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold may not be fully committed to retiring from the UFC after all. Rockhold returned to the Octagon against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278. The two went back-and-forth and put on a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance with Costa earning a unanimous decision on the scorecards.
Sonnen Sends Advice To Masvidal For Pursuit Of Edwards Fight
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has provided another option for welterweight star Jorge Masvidal should he miss out on a fight against Leon Edwards next. While the novelty of Leon Edwards’ memorable head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last month certainly hasn’t worn off, the discussion surrounding the 170-pound championship picture now includes talk of the Jamaican-born Brit’s first defense.
Vettori Explains Biggest Difference Between Him & Whittaker
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes there’s one significant factor that separates him from upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker. Today, September 3, 2022, the MMA leader will host its first event in France. The card’s co-main event is a worthy bout for the occasion, and even worthy of rivalling the headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa when it comes to intrigue and name value.
Jones Encourages & Advises Pereira Ahead Of Adesanya Bout
Jon Jones doesn’t want Alex Pereira to give UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya any footage to analyze ahead of their upcoming title fight. Pereira is set to face Adesanya at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The matchup is a trilogy of their two earlier matchups competing in Glory Kickboxing, with Pereira being the only man to ever knock out Adesanya.
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO
Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
Vettori: “Done” Till Is Completely Irrelevant & Delusional
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori clearly isn’t buying Darren Till’s confident talk of a successful comeback inside the Octagon. The pair were set to main event the promotion’s second event to be broadcast on the ABC network last April. But just days before the scheduled fight, “The Gorilla” was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken collarbone in training.
