Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?

UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Paris Results & Highlights: Gane TKOs Tuivasa

UFC Paris took place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event saw native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker met Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.
UFC
mmanews.com

MMA Twitter Reacts To Whittaker’s Decision Win At UFC Paris

Former champion Robert Whittaker reminded everyone that he’s still one of the world’s top middleweights with his decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris. Competing in the co-main event of the UFC’s first trip to France, Whittaker appeared to have the support of the crowd from the moment he made his walk to the cage.
UFC
mmanews.com

Laura Sanko Explains How Close She Is To Making UFC History

Laura Sanko is breaking barriers as a UFC commentator. There are many moving parts that go into a UFC production. From the athletes to the commentators, to all the people behind the scenes, it all works perfectly in order. For the UFC Contender Series, Laura Sanko has played a part in that production since the beginning. She alongside Dan Hellie and Brendan Fitzgerald has been calling the fights since 2017.
UFC
mmanews.com

Former UFC Veteran Ben Rothwell Gets First BKFC Assignment

Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell will face Bare Knuckle FC veteran Bobo O’Bannon in his BKFC debut on October 1st. News of the Rothwell/O’Bannon matchup was first reported by MMA Fighting. Rothwell signed with BKFC following a long tenure in the UFC earlier this year. He was supposed...
MONROE, LA
mmanews.com

MMA Twitter Reacts To Roman Kopylov’s Walk-Off UFC Paris KO

UFC middleweight Roman Kopylov earned the biggest win of his career at UFC Paris against Alessio Di Chirico on Saturday. Kopylov and Di Chirico fought on the main card of UFC Paris in a matchup of two middleweights desperately needing a win. Both fighters suffered tough defeats in the last appearances in the Octagon.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Paris Performance Bonus Winners

By all accounts, the UFC’s first trip to France appears to have been a success. The card provided some great action and finishes, not to mention the fact that local fighters went a perfect 5-0 on the night. With plenty of impressive performances to choose from, the card’s two...
UFC
mmanews.com

Adesanya Explains How Tuivasa Should Approach Gane Headliner

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has assessed what heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa has to do to combat Ciryl Gane’s style. This week, the #3-ranked Tuivasa is in Paris, France, looking to continue his fine resurgence inside the Octagon, which has seen him rebound from a three-fight skid with an entertaining five-fight win streak, the victims of which were Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and Derrick Lewis.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Throws Knee To Chin For Vicious Knockout

MMA fighter Dzhaddal Alibekov saw an opening late in his fight against Mukhitdin Kholov and made the most of it at ACA 143. Just a fight after a spinning wheel kick knockout, Alibekov and Kholov went to battle in a bantamweight matchup on the ACA 143 prelims. The two bantamweights entered the cage with a similar amount of fighting experience but were on two different trajectories following their recent performances.
UFC
mmanews.com

Twitter Reacts To Nathaniel Wood’s Win Over Charles Jourdain

Nathaniel Wood passed his latest test at a new weight class against Charles Jourdain to kick off the main card at UFC Paris. Wood used timely striking and his wrestling to stifle Jourdain’s advances throughout their three-round fight. While Jourdain had his fair share of moments, Wood was able to control the pace and frustrate Jourdain.
UFC
mmanews.com

Darren Till Hits Back At Marvin Vettori’s “Irrelevant” Remarks

Darren Till has responded to former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori’s dismissal of him at UFC Paris media day. Till is on the comeback trail as he prepares for his UFC return following an injury that forced him out of UFC London in July. He’s anticipating two fights by the end of 2022 as he attempts to work his way back into the middleweight title picture.
UFC
mmanews.com

MMA Fighters React To Ciryl Gane Knocking Out Tai Tuivasa

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane put the home crowd into a frenzy with a knockout of Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Gane and Tuivasa squared off in the UFC Paris headliner on Saturday. The two heavyweights promised to put on a show, and they delivered in a big way.
UFC
mmanews.com

Tai Tuivasa Makes Major Announcment About His Beer Company

Tai Tuivasa made a major announcement about his beer company during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of UFC Paris. Tuivasa has been using his newfound stardom to build a brand for his people “from the area” of Western Syndey. Tuivasa rocketed to stardom after folding Greg Hardy like a lawn chair at UFC 264. However, it was the unique celebration that captured the masses.
UFC
mmanews.com

Georges St-Pierre Will Preside Over The 2022 SPORTEL Awards

Former UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre has been granted a new role. For years Georges St-Pierre was at the top of the UFC. Even in his retirement, he is still thought of as one of the best fighters to have ever lived. He has found success following his fight career in both health and fitness and in Hollywood, starring in some blockbuster films.
UFC
mmanews.com

Luke Rockhold Teases Uncertainty Surrounding UFC Retirement

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold may not be fully committed to retiring from the UFC after all. Rockhold returned to the Octagon against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278. The two went back-and-forth and put on a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance with Costa earning a unanimous decision on the scorecards.
UFC
mmanews.com

Sonnen Sends Advice To Masvidal For Pursuit Of Edwards Fight

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has provided another option for welterweight star Jorge Masvidal should he miss out on a fight against Leon Edwards next. While the novelty of Leon Edwards’ memorable head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last month certainly hasn’t worn off, the discussion surrounding the 170-pound championship picture now includes talk of the Jamaican-born Brit’s first defense.
UFC
mmanews.com

Vettori Explains Biggest Difference Between Him & Whittaker

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes there’s one significant factor that separates him from upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker. Today, September 3, 2022, the MMA leader will host its first event in France. The card’s co-main event is a worthy bout for the occasion, and even worthy of rivalling the headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa when it comes to intrigue and name value.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jones Encourages & Advises Pereira Ahead Of Adesanya Bout

Jon Jones doesn’t want Alex Pereira to give UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya any footage to analyze ahead of their upcoming title fight. Pereira is set to face Adesanya at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The matchup is a trilogy of their two earlier matchups competing in Glory Kickboxing, with Pereira being the only man to ever knock out Adesanya.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO

Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
UFC
mmanews.com

Vettori: “Done” Till Is Completely Irrelevant & Delusional

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori clearly isn’t buying Darren Till’s confident talk of a successful comeback inside the Octagon. The pair were set to main event the promotion’s second event to be broadcast on the ABC network last April. But just days before the scheduled fight, “The Gorilla” was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken collarbone in training.
UFC

