Back At It Again: JoJo Siwa Shades Justin Bieber For Nasty Encounter After Candace Cameron Bure Drama
JoJo Siwa is back to calling out celebrities. After recently taking aim at Candace Cameron Bure, dubbing her the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met, Siwa has called out yet another star who apparently crossed her. The Dance Moms alum, 19, took to TikTok over the weekend to share a...
Britney Spears Reveals She Will ‘Forever Be Traumatized’ By Her Conservatorship And Past: ‘There Is No Way to Fix Me’
Britney Spears just gave her Instagram account the ultimate send-off before deleting it. This included a teaser video promoting her new duet with Elton John, and a heart-rending, confessional post in which she reflected once again on the enduring pain caused by her 13-year conservatorship. In the latter upload last week, Spears, 40, shared a photo of a close-up pink rose, and detailed the trauma she continues to face almost a year after her conservatorship ended.
Lynne Spears Responds To Britney’s Bombshell Memo: I’ll ‘Never Turn My Back On You’
The Spears family drama continues. Lynne Spears addressed daughter Britney Spears’ now-deleted memo in an Instagram post on August 28. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne’s post began.
‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene
Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300,000 to Stay Quiet on Alleged Abuse
Click here to read the full article. Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” includes a revelation that Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 in “hush money” so that she would not go public with the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of “The Creator.” A book excerpt including this allegation was published by Vanity Fair. McCurdy does not mention her alleged abuser by name, instead choosing to refer to him only as “The Creator.” Variety has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on McCurdy’s claims. According to McCurdy, “The Creator” encouraged her to drink alcohol when she was only...
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo
That’s a wrap on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Sunday night’s show kicked off with a bang as co-host Jack Harlow surprised audiences with Fergie as the night’s first performer, and ended just as big with Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the way. In between, the night offered plenty of meme-orable moments including Lizzo’s video for good acceptance speech which included the standout one-liner: “Bitch, I’m winning hoe!” Cheech and Chong also provided audiences with some laughs as they struggled to read the Teleprompters while introducing Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers. Anitta, who gave...
Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden’s Comments About Her Parenting: ‘I Hope My Kids One Day Understand My Reasoning’
After wiping her Instagram account last week, Britney Spears returned on Thursday (Sept. 1) with a pointed response to comments made by her youngest son regarding her parenting. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” Spears wrote in the note. “To be basically held hostage...
Britney Spears Not Performing At VMAs With Elton John, Despite Her New ‘Boost’ Of Confidence
Elton John, 75, and Britney Spears, 40, are releasing their “Hold Me Closer” collaboration on Friday, Aug. 26 — two days before the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards — and HollywoodLife can confirm that they will not be performing the song at the show, despite fans’ high hopes. “The rumor that Britney would be performing likely started when MTV called the label to get clearance to play the song, but Britney is not performing the song in any way, shape, or form,” a source with insider knowledge of the award show revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY. “No video, no virtual, no live, nothing.”
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
Chris Brown Taps Jordin Sparks To Join Him Onstage For "No Air" In Vegas: Watch
Breezy ended his One Of Them Ones tour with a bang in Las Vegas last night, surprising audiences with an appearance from American Idol season six winner, Jordin Sparks, who he collaborated with on the well-loved romantic R&B tune "No Air" back in 2008. The joint performance marks the duo's...
Britney Spears’ Sons Open Up About Their Famous Mom and ‘Emotional Trauma’
Britney Spears’s two sons—Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15—have not seen their mother for months, not even on her wedding day to model Sam Asghari. The two have opened up for the first time about their fraught relationship in a new documentary by filmmaker Daphne Barak, and an interview will air on ITV news on Friday. In the interview, Jayden addresses his mother directly: “I love you a lot. I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.” He explained his decision not to go to her wedding, saying that, with only him and his brother (and not their father) invited, he didn’t “see how that situation would have ended on good terms.” In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney responded to her sons’ decision to forego the wedding by accusing them of “being hateful” and “abandoning” her. Jayden said they hope to one day repair their relationship, but they’re still working through a great deal of emotional trauma. “I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” he said. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.” Preston added: Home “is our safe place to process all the emotional trauma we have been through to actually heal. My family is helping me focus on myself and succeed.” After Britney’s divorce from the boys’ father, Kevin Federline, he gained custody of them in 2007. Under conservatorship in 2008, she acquired shared custody of them, though Kevin had majority custody by 2019.
Ashley Tisdale blesses TikTok with reenactment of High School Musical 3's 'I Want It All'
Ashley Tisdale's latest TikTok is nothing short of fabulous. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress's latest video features her and social media star Chris Olsen lip-syncing to "I Want It All" from High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The showstopper was originally performed by Tisdale's character Sharpay and her twin brother, Ryan Evans, played by Lucas Grabeel, in the 2008 film.
Disney Channel star Meaghan Martin says she was ‘berated, bullied and manipulated’ while filming Camp Rock 2
Former Disney Channel star Meaghan Martin has claimed she was “berated, bullied and manipulated” while filming the sequel to Camp Rock.The actor starred opposite Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas as Tess Tyler in the 2008 musical and its follow-up Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday (27 August), Martin – who first began to speak about her experience in a 2021 interview with The Independent – said that she had had a “really difficult time” filming the 2010 sequel.“Not only was Tess butchered after giving her such a lovely character arc in the...
Johnny Depp Appears As Moon Person At MTV VMAs: ‘I Needed The Work’
Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards dressed as the show’s mascot — the moon person. This was the actor’s first appearance since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. After Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo’s performance, Depp showed up digitally seemingly floating over the Prudential Center arena. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp was heard saying. Depp would later make another cameo where he said, “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?” In a later segment, Depp offers his professional services. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for...
Taylor Swift responds to ‘Shake It Off’ lawsuit: ‘The lyrics were written entirely by me’
Taylor Swift is declaring that she did not infringe upon another song’s copyright, following the 2017 lawsuit by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, insisting that the singer was copying their 2001 song Playas Gon‘ Play for her hit song ‘Shake It Off.’ The 32-year-old musician, who was...
Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt
Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden, 15, In Emotional Post: ‘Remember Where You Came From’
Britney Spears has some words for sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. The pop star, 41, took to Instagram to respond to her sons — mainly Jayden — after the teen spoke out in defense of her father (and his grandfather) Jamie Spears, who served as Britney’s conservator for 13 years. Jayden’s interview is set to air on British network ITV on Friday, Sept. 2.
JoJo Siwa Calls Out Justin Bieber on TikTok For Telling Her to 'Burn' Her Car 4 Years Ago
She's still feeling the burn all these years later. JoJo Siwa is taking to TikTok once again to air out some dirty laundry. The 19-year-old Nickelodeon alum went took to the platform to call out Justin Bieber for an exchange they shared back in 2018. Using the green screen effect,...
Meg Bellamy, 19, who will star as Kate Middleton in The Crown once performed for the Duke of Kent as a drama student by singing a medley from Hamilton
She is set to play one of the most famous women in the world to an audience of millions, but fledgling actress Meg Bellamy has already proven she can entertain royalty. The 19-year-old, who has no professional on-screen experience, was thrust into the limelight last week after it was announced she will star as a young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown.
