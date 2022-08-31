A 21-year-old transient was indicted recently on felony charges of theft of a firearm and burglary of a building for two separate incidents. Groves Police were dispatched to Groves Auto Body June 26 in reference to a burglary alarm when they noticed a man wearing all black get out of a vehicle parked in the fenced in area. The man, identified as Michael Marquis White, said he was “just chilling” in a vehicle, according to court documents.

