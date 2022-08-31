Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Man who was “just chilling” charged with burglary, gun theft
A 21-year-old transient was indicted recently on felony charges of theft of a firearm and burglary of a building for two separate incidents. Groves Police were dispatched to Groves Auto Body June 26 in reference to a burglary alarm when they noticed a man wearing all black get out of a vehicle parked in the fenced in area. The man, identified as Michael Marquis White, said he was “just chilling” in a vehicle, according to court documents.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 22-18
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28:. Brian Scott, 45, unlawful use of criminal instrument. Christopher Glassey, 40, unlawful use of criminal instrument and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) Christian Droddy, 28, burglary of a habitation/intend other felony, accident involving damage. Port...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022. Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of...
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Woman who allegedly stole $200,000 from former employer arrested
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) has arrested a woman who allegedly made over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions.
Port Arthur News
Area police make arrest in November 2021 homicide
ORANGE — An area man already behind bars was charged with murder this week, authorities said. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said authorities secured a murder warrant Wednesday for Aaron Wilson McClelland. The 36-year-old Orange resident is implicated in the Nov. 14 killing of Michael Anthony Buchanan. McClellan...
Suspect charged in fatal November 2021 shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — A 37-year-old man is in the Orange County Jail in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a man found in a bullet ridden car. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of Michael Buchanan, 32, of Orange, according to jail and police records.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Issac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
Port Arthur News
VIDEO: Groves Police make arrest in felony animal cruelty case
The Groves Police Department announced Thursday that a detectives investigation revealed a resident of the home Michelle Bradford had knowledge of a dog being dropped off at the home. During an interview, she admitted to investigators she forgot about the dog being left outside. Groves Detectives completed the case file...
Port Arthur News
Groves police seeking suspect in Friday morning shooting
GROVES — Police in Groves are looking for a man who shot a woman in the leg Friday morning. Groves Police Sgt. John Hudson said the crime occurred at 8:53 a.m. in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. The injury didn’t appear life threatening, but the 26-year-old female victim...
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
Teen dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A teen boy is dead and two other people are in critical condition after a fatal crash, according to the Galveston Police Department. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Avenue O and 41st Street, which is near Ball High School. Witnesses...
kjas.com
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
theseabreezebeacon.com
There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:
Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
KPLC TV
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur woman set house on fire for insurance money
A 65-year-old Port Arthur woman who investigators believe set fire to her home in order to collect insurance money was indicted this week for arson. The woman reportedly lied about where she was when the fires occurred, as well as allegedly trying to get someone to set the fires, authorities said.
