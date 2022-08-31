ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Snapchat’s office footprint uncertain after layoff news

While many companies put up swaths of office space for sublease during the pandemic, one tech firm did not. Santa Monica-based Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, added 510,000 square feet of leased office space worldwide over the last two years, ending 2021 with 1.4 million square feet, according to a TRD analysis of public financial filings.
SANTA MONICA, CA
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In New York

Reader's Digest has revealed its selection for New York's best sandwich in a brand-new report. The publication released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. New York's best sandwich is the pastrami on rye, made with spicy brown mustard, the news outlet said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Park Hotels in deal to sell Hilton Garden Inn near LAX

Park Hotels and Resorts has struck a deal to sell one of its Hilton hotels near LAX, The Real Deal has learned. The company is in contract to sell the 162-key Hilton Garden Inn at 2100 East Mariposa Avenue in El Segundo to a limited liability company with the same address as San Francisco-based DiNapoli Capital Partners, according to sources familiar with the deal.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
West Hollywood, CA
Business
State
New York State
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
New York City, NY
Business
San Francisco, CA
Business
getitforless.info

NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK

Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spottedbylocals.com

Hidden gems in New York City

New York City, The Big Apple! In a city filled with various wonders and hidden gems, you barely know where to start!. Walking in the streets of New York is an adventure on its own. The art, the culture, and the bustling streets of busy neighbourhoods flood you with so many different feelings. Freedom, excitement, and maybe a little intimidation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Private equity firms are betting big on New York apartments

Just before Manhattan rents started soaring at the start of the year, Blackstone Group agreed to buy a Frank Gehry-designed apartment tower in the Financial District for $930 million. Across the East River, KKR has spent more than $1 billion in the past two years to become one of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Gelman
therealdeal.com

TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest office leases of July

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. After two years of stops and starts, Manhattan’s office market appears to be...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Google boss says he’s a believer in NYC offices

Don’t bother plugging “biggest believers in New York City’s tech future” into your favorite search engine: Google already has the answer. The tech giant’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, said he’s optimistic about the company’s prospects in the Big Apple, where it expects to continue growing its presence, Crain’s reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

The Closing: Kevin Shannon

Whether it’s Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, Meta’s campus in the Bay Area or a 30-story office and data center in Downtown L.A., Kevin Shannon has sold it all. The Newmark broker’s 33-person team has brokered over $2.6 billion worth of real estate deals this year alone. And while dealmakers tend to specialize in one or two asset classes, Shannon doesn’t discriminate. He’ll close the $730 million sale of a Seattle office tower to Boston Properties one month and a $520 million deal for a multi-state industrial portfolio leased to Amazon the next.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seniorresource.com

Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Working#Interior Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wing West Hollywood#Sequoia Ca
protocol.com

Uber is recruiting users in its congestion pricing fight

A number of New York-area Uber users received a surprising message this week. It wasn’t an offer for free rides; instead, it was an email from the ride-hailing service imploring them to “tell the MTA that their proposed increase in fees and your lack of accessible subways or bus lines leaves you flat out of options for getting where you need to.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Manhattan office leasing has busiest month of Covid era

Companies still want a piece of Manhattan. Some 3.4 million square feet of office space was leased in August, the most since January 2020, when the first Covid cases began to pop up in New York City, according to a Colliers’ report. Notably, space in Midtown is steadily getting...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
riverdalepress.com

Kingsbridge Armory braces for new battle

Pigeons nest in its ceiling trusses while powdery white efflorescence fans out across its masonry — a sure sign of too much moisture. The Kingsbridge Armory has been vacant, more or less, since it was decommissioned by the New York National Guard and handed over to the city in the 1990s. Plans to redevelop the former home of the Guard’s Eighth Regiment have foundered under a succession of mayors, culminating with the failure of the private Kingsbridge National Ice Center venture late last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chinese developer aims to salvage Oceanwide Plaza in DTLA

One of China’s largest real estate developers is working to save a sinking Downtown Los Angeles project. Oceanwide Holdings, based in Beijing, is trying to raise enough capital to restart construction at its stalled Oceanwide Plaza development at Figueroa, Flower, 11th and 12th streets in South Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported, citing a new status report.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy