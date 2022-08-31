Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Snapchat’s office footprint uncertain after layoff news
While many companies put up swaths of office space for sublease during the pandemic, one tech firm did not. Santa Monica-based Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, added 510,000 square feet of leased office space worldwide over the last two years, ending 2021 with 1.4 million square feet, according to a TRD analysis of public financial filings.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In New York
Reader's Digest has revealed its selection for New York's best sandwich in a brand-new report. The publication released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. New York's best sandwich is the pastrami on rye, made with spicy brown mustard, the news outlet said.
therealdeal.com
Park Hotels in deal to sell Hilton Garden Inn near LAX
Park Hotels and Resorts has struck a deal to sell one of its Hilton hotels near LAX, The Real Deal has learned. The company is in contract to sell the 162-key Hilton Garden Inn at 2100 East Mariposa Avenue in El Segundo to a limited liability company with the same address as San Francisco-based DiNapoli Capital Partners, according to sources familiar with the deal.
getitforless.info
NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK
Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
spottedbylocals.com
Hidden gems in New York City
New York City, The Big Apple! In a city filled with various wonders and hidden gems, you barely know where to start!. Walking in the streets of New York is an adventure on its own. The art, the culture, and the bustling streets of busy neighbourhoods flood you with so many different feelings. Freedom, excitement, and maybe a little intimidation.
therealdeal.com
Private equity firms are betting big on New York apartments
Just before Manhattan rents started soaring at the start of the year, Blackstone Group agreed to buy a Frank Gehry-designed apartment tower in the Financial District for $930 million. Across the East River, KKR has spent more than $1 billion in the past two years to become one of the...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest office leases of July
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. After two years of stops and starts, Manhattan’s office market appears to be...
therealdeal.com
Google boss says he’s a believer in NYC offices
Don’t bother plugging “biggest believers in New York City’s tech future” into your favorite search engine: Google already has the answer. The tech giant’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, said he’s optimistic about the company’s prospects in the Big Apple, where it expects to continue growing its presence, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
The Closing: Kevin Shannon
Whether it’s Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, Meta’s campus in the Bay Area or a 30-story office and data center in Downtown L.A., Kevin Shannon has sold it all. The Newmark broker’s 33-person team has brokered over $2.6 billion worth of real estate deals this year alone. And while dealmakers tend to specialize in one or two asset classes, Shannon doesn’t discriminate. He’ll close the $730 million sale of a Seattle office tower to Boston Properties one month and a $520 million deal for a multi-state industrial portfolio leased to Amazon the next.
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
protocol.com
Uber is recruiting users in its congestion pricing fight
A number of New York-area Uber users received a surprising message this week. It wasn’t an offer for free rides; instead, it was an email from the ride-hailing service imploring them to “tell the MTA that their proposed increase in fees and your lack of accessible subways or bus lines leaves you flat out of options for getting where you need to.”
Third new Staten Island Ferry, the Dorothy Day, departs Florida for 14-day journey to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anchors Aweigh! The third and final new Staten Island Ferry boat is now on its way to New York City after undergoing a successful U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The Dorothy Day is “passenger ready,” and departed the Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe Shipyard in...
therealdeal.com
Manhattan office leasing has busiest month of Covid era
Companies still want a piece of Manhattan. Some 3.4 million square feet of office space was leased in August, the most since January 2020, when the first Covid cases began to pop up in New York City, according to a Colliers’ report. Notably, space in Midtown is steadily getting...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
riverdalepress.com
Kingsbridge Armory braces for new battle
Pigeons nest in its ceiling trusses while powdery white efflorescence fans out across its masonry — a sure sign of too much moisture. The Kingsbridge Armory has been vacant, more or less, since it was decommissioned by the New York National Guard and handed over to the city in the 1990s. Plans to redevelop the former home of the Guard’s Eighth Regiment have foundered under a succession of mayors, culminating with the failure of the private Kingsbridge National Ice Center venture late last year.
The Top 4 Things People Sneak Into Buffalo, New York From Canada
One of the great things about living in Buffalo and Western New York is our proximity to Canada and one of the largest cities in North America, Toronto, Ontario. From tourist attractions to restaurants, there is so much to do and see in southern Ontario. Just like there is so...
Dozens of possibly stolen artifacts were seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art
Twenty-seven artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized.
therealdeal.com
Chinese developer aims to salvage Oceanwide Plaza in DTLA
One of China’s largest real estate developers is working to save a sinking Downtown Los Angeles project. Oceanwide Holdings, based in Beijing, is trying to raise enough capital to restart construction at its stalled Oceanwide Plaza development at Figueroa, Flower, 11th and 12th streets in South Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported, citing a new status report.
