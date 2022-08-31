Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Golf Channel
Phil Mickelson, who is suing PGA Tour, says he's 'moved on'
In a lengthy interview with SI.com’s Bob Harig, Phil Mickelson said he has “moved on” since joining LIV Golf and he’s excited about where he’s headed with the Saudi-backed circuit. The 45-minute interview covered a wide range of topics, from the recent moves by the...
CBS Sports
2022 LIV Golf in Boston leaderboard: Talor Gooch takes slim lead over Joaquin Niemann into final round
The cream has risen to the top of the leaderboard at the 2022 LIV Golf event in Boston. The Oaks Course at The International was defenseless on Saturday as players took advantage of accessible pin locations and a hefty dose of wedge shots around the Tom Fazio redesign. While Friday belonged to Matthew Wolff, Saturday was all Talor Gooch. The overnight co-leader backed up his opening round of 7-under 63 with a 5-under 65 to maintain his spot atop the leaderboard by himself.
Golf-LIV Golf players ineligible for PGA Tour membership renewal
Sept 2 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour players who were suspended indefinitely by the U.S.-based circuit for joining LIV Golf were informed this week that they are ineligible to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 season, Reuters confirmed on Friday.
Golf.com
These 6 pros are getting their PGA Tour cards and they have LIV Golf to thank
Five weeks ago, Justin Lower gave one of the most raw and candid interviews of the PGA Tour season. The rookie three-putted the 72nd hole at the Wyndham Championship to fall outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and lose his PGA Tour card for the 2022-2023 season.
Lucy Li leads Dana Open after series of birdies
It’s been a long time coming, and Lucy Li appears to be arriving at her prime even before her rookie
LIV Golf Boston Purse and Payouts: The Winner Won’t Come Close to Rory McIlroy’s $18 Million FedEx Cup Payday
How much money will the LIV Golf winner take home this week? The post LIV Golf Boston Purse and Payouts: The Winner Won’t Come Close to Rory McIlroy’s $18 Million FedEx Cup Payday appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf allows players to wear shorts and we await your response, PGA Tour
Millions in guaranteed contracts. Private jets. Swanky hotels. Caddies treated like royalty. It’s all attractive, sure. But the shorts? How could LIV Golf leave out what might have been its most valuable recruiting tool of all?. CEO Greg Norman posted on LIV’s Twitter account on Friday that his golfers...
Golf Channel
Tano Goya one of many 18 holes away from PGA Tour dream at KFT Champ.
For many players, achieving a lifelong dream of playing on the PGA Tour has come down to 18 holes. Justin Suh holds the Korn Ferry Tour Championship's 54-hole lead at 17 under, but he won't be playing the final round with the anxiousness of not knowing his fate for next season — he already secured his Tour card.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman
LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
Donovan Mitchell posts thank you message on Instagram as he leaves the Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell posted on Instagram thanking the Utah Jazz as he departs for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Lucy Li, 19, holds third-round lead at Dana Open
Six birdies more than made up for a pair of bogeys for Lucy Li on Saturday as she maintained a one-stroke lead in the Dana Open at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio. Li carded a four-under 67 and sits at 14-under 199 going into the final round Sunday. She bogeyed on the par-four No. 1 and the par-five No. 7 before settling in to put together a string of six birdies over 10 holes.
Yardbarker
The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar
Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
What Should Florida Expect From Utah in the Season Opener?
Scouting the first Florida Gators opponent of the season in the Utah Utes with help from head coach Billy Napier and select players.
