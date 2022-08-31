ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Channel

Phil Mickelson, who is suing PGA Tour, says he's 'moved on'

In a lengthy interview with SI.com’s Bob Harig, Phil Mickelson said he has “moved on” since joining LIV Golf and he’s excited about where he’s headed with the Saudi-backed circuit. The 45-minute interview covered a wide range of topics, from the recent moves by the...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 LIV Golf in Boston leaderboard: Talor Gooch takes slim lead over Joaquin Niemann into final round

The cream has risen to the top of the leaderboard at the 2022 LIV Golf event in Boston. The Oaks Course at The International was defenseless on Saturday as players took advantage of accessible pin locations and a hefty dose of wedge shots around the Tom Fazio redesign. While Friday belonged to Matthew Wolff, Saturday was all Talor Gooch. The overnight co-leader backed up his opening round of 7-under 63 with a 5-under 65 to maintain his spot atop the leaderboard by himself.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

LIV Golf allows players to wear shorts and we await your response, PGA Tour

Millions in guaranteed contracts. Private jets. Swanky hotels. Caddies treated like royalty. It’s all attractive, sure. But the shorts? How could LIV Golf leave out what might have been its most valuable recruiting tool of all?. CEO Greg Norman posted on LIV’s Twitter account on Friday that his golfers...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Tano Goya one of many 18 holes away from PGA Tour dream at KFT Champ.

For many players, achieving a lifelong dream of playing on the PGA Tour has come down to 18 holes. Justin Suh holds the Korn Ferry Tour Championship's 54-hole lead at 17 under, but he won't be playing the final round with the anxiousness of not knowing his fate for next season — he already secured his Tour card.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Lucy Li, 19, holds third-round lead at Dana Open

Six birdies more than made up for a pair of bogeys for Lucy Li on Saturday as she maintained a one-stroke lead in the Dana Open at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio. Li carded a four-under 67 and sits at 14-under 199 going into the final round Sunday. She bogeyed on the par-four No. 1 and the par-five No. 7 before settling in to put together a string of six birdies over 10 holes.
SYLVANIA, OH
Yardbarker

The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar

Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
