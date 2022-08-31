ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, KY

15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
KENTUCKY STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Joseph Polio performs Kentucky region's 1st ankle replacement

Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky. region, The Owensboro Times reported Sept. 2. Dr. Polio works with Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro and is the only foot and ankle surgeon in the region. He joined the practice in 2020...
OWENSBORO, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'

KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSLS

Special salute to fallen Vietnam hero in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 1,083 consecutive Monument Terrace Troop Rally wasn’t just another weekly gathering – it was a final salute to Vietnam Veteran Bob Sherman, who we’re told did not have a proper funeral after he died in January. “About half the people down here...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WKYT 27

E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSLS

Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
ROANOKE, VA
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees

PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSLS

Danville Public Schools to add safety measures

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public School Board is continuing to adopt new safety measures as school is underway. Thursday’s discussion revolved around the use of metal detectors. Currently, George Washington High School is the only school in its division that has metal detectors. Last week, a student...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lord Botetourt shuts out Blacksburg

BOTETOURT, Va. – LB was looking to find their footing after facing a tough opponent last week. Lord Botetourt came with the energy and didn’t fall short on Friday night. The final score was 70-0, with LB snagging the W.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher

Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
NORFOLK, VA

