townandtourist.com
15 BEST Water Parks In Kentucky (Most Relaxing Summer Spots!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Kentucky is known for its rich history and culture. It is home to scenic national parks, bluegrass music, coal reserves, bourbon distilleries, a lot of horse farms, and of course, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Joseph Polio performs Kentucky region's 1st ankle replacement
Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky. region, The Owensboro Times reported Sept. 2. Dr. Polio works with Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro and is the only foot and ankle surgeon in the region. He joined the practice in 2020...
Kentucky dove season now open; state’s public dove fields offer more than 1000 acres for hunting
Dove season opened on its traditional date of Sept. 1, and the outlook for the season is good. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers 90 public fields with more than 1,000 acres on which to hunt doves this year. “It’s been a challenging year for preparing fields,...
‘Hurt and pain’ over LGBTQ issues pushed Ky. Teacher of the Year out of rural high school
Willie Carver was at the pinnacle of his career. An educator with decades of experience teaching at the sole high school in mostly rural Montgomery County, Kentucky, Carver was named the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. “The best thing about teaching is you get lost in the process,” said...
WKYT 27
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It’s located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'
KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
New leash on life: Eastern Kentucky girl gets new pup after losing so much
Since the flooding, the Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association has been working overtime providing support and resources to sheep farmers in eastern Kentucky with necessary resources.
WSLS
Special salute to fallen Vietnam hero in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 1,083 consecutive Monument Terrace Troop Rally wasn’t just another weekly gathering – it was a final salute to Vietnam Veteran Bob Sherman, who we’re told did not have a proper funeral after he died in January. “About half the people down here...
WKYT 27
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
COVID-19 in the Tri-State: Where things stand with school back in session
Summer is winding down and with school back in session, parents have to again worry about how COVID-19 might affect the classroom.
WSLS
Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker gets Gov. Beshear endorsement, gubernatorial candidates ramp up fundraising efforts
WFPL's Bec Feldhaus Adams and Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
WSLS
Danville Public Schools to add safety measures
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public School Board is continuing to adopt new safety measures as school is underway. Thursday’s discussion revolved around the use of metal detectors. Currently, George Washington High School is the only school in its division that has metal detectors. Last week, a student...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
$2 billion electric vehicle battery plant to bring 2,000 jobs to Kentucky
Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs. The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles...
WSLS
Lord Botetourt shuts out Blacksburg
BOTETOURT, Va. – LB was looking to find their footing after facing a tough opponent last week. Lord Botetourt came with the energy and didn’t fall short on Friday night. The final score was 70-0, with LB snagging the W.
WSLS
Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher
Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
